90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 brings back six 90-Day Fiancé couples as they are given a chance to rebuild their relationships at an Arizona desert haven.

Season 2 of the hit TLC reality series returns on Max as the six couples engage in a three-week relationship boot camp. It is complete with counselors and therapists to help them get over the hump and fulfill their happily ever afters.

90 Day: The Last Resort differs from shows like Love is Blind Season 7 because the couples in this series are still trying to make things work, unlike finding new romance from the get-go.

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 premiered on TLC on December 2 and then on Max the next day.

Every Main Couple in 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2

Ari & Bini

Instagram: @arieladanielle & @biniyam_shibre

Ari (33) and Bini have been married for two years but have been separated for four months. Ari took their son, Avi, away from Bini, and she moved back to Ethiopia.

In 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2, Ari is not ready to share a bed with Bini, making it difficult for them to resolve their trust and infidelity issues quickly in three weeks.

While Ari admits that she doesn't know what will happen to their marriage, she ultimately wants them to be better, more peaceful people.

Ari wants to believe that there is still hope for their marriage, but things are bad because she recently found concrete evidence that Avi has been cheating on her.

Brandon & Julia

Instagram: @brandongibbs92 & @juliatrubkina1993

Brandon (31) and Julia (30) are arguing about their plan to have kids, and they are not on the same page.

Making matters worse, Julia is homesick in the U.S., leading to her growing apart from her husband as each day passes.

Brandon hopes that they can settle their issues and move forward in their lives.

Gino & Jasmine

Instagram: @gpalazz2 & @jasminepanama

Gino, 55, and Jasmine, 37, return to the world of 90 Day Fiancé after appearing as one of the main couples of Season 10 in 2023.

The pair have been navigating their struggles with their marriage after a year of living together, mostly due to a lack of communication and issues in the bedroom.

They had to adjust to their new setup because they had been in a long-distance relationship for three years.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Jasmine admits that they will end up divorcing and hating each other if they do not address their problems in this planned retreat.

Rob & Sophie

Instagram: @robwarne_ & @sophiesierra98

Rob (34) and Sophie (25) look good together on the outside, but the married couple are emotionally distant on the inside.

The pair consistently reflect on the good times in their past while failing to stay in the moment and focus on their current marriage. After getting married, they struggled to get along, and some infidelity issues were never resolved.

Rob, though, points out that he has already apologized for the cheating and has done "everything in [his] power" to make things right.

Sophie admits that a couples therapy/retreat was not in her bingo card when she chose to marry Rob. Despite that, she sees 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 as an opportunity to start fresh and regain the spark they lost.

Stacey & Florian

Instagram: @staceysilvatv & @floriansukaj

Stacey (49) and Florian (32)'s marriage has crumbled. Stacey lost trust in her husband due to his consistent partying habits.

She says the three-week retreat is a "make it or break it" type of situation for them because she wants to make their marriage work.

The only problem is Florian is not a fan of therapy, but his strong feelings for Stacey make him want to join the boot camp to save their relationship.

Natalie & Josh

Instagram: @nataliemordovtseva

Natalie, 39, and Josh, 43, are the only unmarried couple in the group. They have been in an on-and-off relationship for the past three years. She says their relationship is in a "bad spot" because Josh is not open to the idea of welcoming her into his family.

Unlike the other couples in the retreat, they had never lived together, making it challenging for them to adjust to being under the same roof for three weeks straight.

Josh reveals in the confessional that his son was involved in a major accident that led to the loss of his leg. Natalie exerts an effort to comfort Josh, which is why they have been back together for at least a month.

Entering the retreat, the pair wants to make it work since they aim to be committed once everything's said and done.

New episodes of 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 premiere on TLC every Monday at 8 p.m. ET.