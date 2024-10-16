Love Is Blind Season 7 Finale Spoilers: Here's What Happens to the Final Couples

Fans are one week away from the finale of Love Is Blind Season 7, but there's some much that has happened since the couples left the pods.

As Season 7 of Love Is Blind has unfolded, viewers witnessed a range of dramatic break-ups and heartfelt emotional connections. This even included the Netflix production dismissing two contestants (Leo and Brittany) from Love Is Blind Season 7.

Following the eye-catching drama that came with Love Is Blind Season 6's couples, Season 7 has lived up to the hype heading into the finale.

Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples' Finale Spoilers (Who Gets Married?)

Hannah and Nick - Broken Up

Netflix

Hannah Jiles and Nick Dorka's relationship ultimately ended after navigating a rollercoaster of emotions and challenges throughout Love Is Blind Season 7.

Their connection blossomed quickly in the pods, with Hannah expressing a playful analogy about their dynamic, but doubts began to surface as Hannah juggled feelings for Nick and fellow contestant Leo. Despite a temporary breakup that strengthened their bond, their engagement marked the beginning of a new set of issues.

Their romantic getaway to Mexico introduced Hannah's concerns over Nick's maturity and lifestyle, particularly as she discovered his reliance on his parents.

Family introductions went smoothly, offering insights into each other's backgrounds, but the mounting frustrations regarding Nick's lack of initiative in their relationship eventually took a toll.

Hannah's breaking point came when she felt disrespected during a night out, leading her to end their engagement after a candid discussion about Nick’s readiness for marriage. Their final conversation left Hannah questioning Nick's sincerity, ultimately sealing their fate as a couple not meant to be.

Alexandra and Tim - Broken Up

Netflix

Alexandra Byrd and Tim Godbee's relationship unraveled after a series of emotional challenges and possible immaturity in the eyes of viewers.

Although they bonded over their family hardships and shared values, tensions arose during their stay in Mexico when a disagreement led Tim to question their compatibility.

Despite attempts to reconcile and communicate better, a significant rift formed when Tim felt disrespected by Alex's decision to take a nap during a visit from his parents, which he interpreted as a sign of her lack of seriousness about their relationship.

Ultimately, after reflecting on his feelings, Tim concluded that they were not meant to be together and abruptly ended their engagement, stating he didn't want to see her again.

Monica and Stephen - Broken Up

Netflix

Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson's relationship on Love Is Blind was built on open and honest communication, but was later shattered by lies.

After their proposal and romantic retreat in Mexico, the challenges of returning to everyday life emerged.

Monica became frustrated with Stephen's failure to fulfill promises, and their differing love languages caused further strain. Just days before meeting each other's families, the relationship fell apart when Monica discovered that Stephen had been sending sexual messages to another woman.

This betrayal shattered their trust, leading Monica to question Stephen's love for her and ultimately ending their engagement when he left their apartment.

Brittany and Leo - Broken Up

Netflix

Leo Baudy and Brittany Wisniewski's journey on Love Is Blind took an unexpected turn when they were abruptly informed that they would not be continuing to Mexico for the retreat, as producers deemed their connection the weakest among the cast.

Despite a heartfelt proposal and a promising start in the pods, their relationship failed to evolve into a romantic partnership after spending time together outside the pods.

Though their romantic connection didn't flourish, both left the experience without regrets, viewing each other as lifelong friends.

Marissa and Ramses - Still Together

Netflix

Initially, Ramses Prashad voiced concerns about being caught in a love triangle with Marissa George and fellow contestant Bohdan Olinares, yet he stood out for his emotional awareness, helping Marissa navigate her past relationships with hypermasculine partners.

Fans have seen their connection blossom as they shared personal stories, culminating in Ramses' heartfelt proposal, where he professed his love despite never having seen her in the pods.

However, after their romantic honeymoon in Mexico, reality set in, prompting difficult conversations about their futures, including differing views on Marissa’s military background and Ramses' unease about her reenlisting.

Just days before their wedding, Ramses expressed doubts about getting married again due to fears of divorce, leaving Marissa in shock and urging him to trust in their love. Time will tell how their story ends in the season finale.

Ashley and Tyler - Still Together

Netflix

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Frances' relationship started with common experiences and a readiness to be open with each other following their post-pods life.

They quickly developed a strong bond, but Tyler's history as a sperm donor brought certain challenges to their relationship.

Ashley was clearly shaken by him now telling her he has biological two daughters and a son, especially since he had previously expressed excitement about becoming a father after their marriage, and he did not provide any proof of his lack of involvement.

Nevertheless, both partners displayed a commitment to addressing these challenges head-on. With their wedding on the horizon, they have embraced adventures together, including a memorable skydiving experience.

Taylor and Garrett - Still Together

Netflix

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause hit it off almost immediately, bonding over their mutual interests and a shared love for science-themed tattoos.

Taylor actually took a bold step during the pods by proposing to Garrett, marking a significant moment in their relationship. However, the couple faced difficulties integrating their lives in Washington, DC, where Garrett struggled with transparency regarding a past connection.

Fortunately, they've navigated these hurdles together, solidifying their relationship as one of the most rock-solid duos on this season of Love Is Blind.

In fact, since the show was filmed, Garrett and Taylor are attracting attention regarding their relationship.

Speculation online suggests they may have tied the knot, fueled by an Instagram photo of Garrett with Taylor's brother. Despite the buzz and Garrett's fresh look in his posts, there has been no official confirmation of their marriage.

Find out much more and Garrett's background before Love Is Blind!

Episodes 1-11 of Love Is Blind Season 7 are streaming on Netflix.