Love Is Blind returned to Netflix, introducing a fresh group of hopeful singles, including Garrett Josemans.

Season 7 of Love Is Blind, which premiered on October 2, is set in Washington, D.C. This season showcases a diverse cast, including military veterans, scientists, a lawyer, a journalist, and, for the first time, two siblings.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as hosts, guiding the participants through the experiment of seeking love without seeing each other.

The first nine episodes are available, with new episodes dropping weekly leading up to the finale on Wednesday, October 23.

Who Is Garrett From Love Is Blind? Life & Bio Details

Netflix

Garrett Josemans Has Three University Degrees

Garrett holds an impressive academic background, having earned three university degrees. The 33-year-old completed dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Physics and Mathematics from Longwood University, where he studied from 2011 to 2014.

Following this, he pursued a Master of Science in Engineering Physics/Applied Physics at George Mason University, graduating in December 2021. This solid educational foundation seemingly contributed to his expertise in the field.

Garrett Josemans Works at Quantum Computers Company IonQ

Garrett works as a Staff Technical Program Manager at IonQ, a leading quantum computing company.

He started the role in January 2023, leveraging his extensive background in quantum physics and project management.

Before joining IonQ, Josemans spent over a decade at the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, where he held multiple roles, including Quantum Physicist, Warfare Analyst, and Research Scientist.

Garrett Loves To Fish

Based on his Instagram, Garrett has a deep passion for fishing, particularly spearfishing, and often shares his adventures on social media.

He regularly embarks on trips to top destinations like Costa Rica, as he shared in one Instagram post, where he’s honed his skills alongside expert guides and fellow "spearos:"

"Costa Rica is a world class spearfishing destination without a doubt. And if you want to make the most of it you have to have the right people around you. The best guides and the best spearos at your side."

From landing powerful tuna to catching record-worthy groupers, Garrett’s experiences are filled with thrilling moments on the water. He often highlights the teamwork involved in securing big catches, such as when he fought a massive tuna to the surface with the help of his dive buddies.

Garrett Got Together With Taylor on Love Is Blind

Garrett formed a strong connection with Taylor Krause on Love Is Blind Season 7, becoming the first couple to get engaged.

They bonded early over their shared love for science and matching tattoos, sparking a deep connection that went beyond physical appearances. Taylor's initial hesitation to share details about her ethnicity and last name brought the couple even closer, as they focused on building their relationship on trust and shared values.

Garrett’s romantic gesture of sending Taylor her favorite flowers sealed their connection, and Taylor responded with a heartfelt letter from her grandparents that ended in a proposal, setting the stage for Garrett's own marriage proposal.

Rumors suggest that Garrett and Taylor are still together after Love Is Blind, with fans speculating about their relationship status based on Garrett's recent Instagram posts.

Find out more about Taylor Krause's life behind the scenes of Love Is Blind.

How To Follow Garrett Josemans Online

Fans can follow Garrett on Instagram.

The first nine episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 are streaming on Netflix.