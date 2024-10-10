Get the scoop on Taylor Krause, one of the contestants on Love Is Blind Season 7.

Love Is Blind puts a major twist on the average dating reality show. Couples are introduced, become engaged, and get married, with the first time they meet face to face coming when they’re at the altar. Indeed, the series gives a whole new meaning to the term “blind dating.”

4 Fun Facts AboutTaylor Krause From Love Is Blind Season 7

Taylor Krause

Taylor Krause Has Earned Multiple Degrees

Taylor Krause has clearly spent a lot of time hitting the books! She currently holds two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s.

From Chapman University in Orange, California, Krause majored in chemistry and minored in environmental science. She also has her master’s in energy policy and climate from Johns Hopkins.

For her master’s program, Taylor Krause’s capstone project was entitled “An Analysis of the Barriers to Deployment and Supportive Policies for the Commercialization of Hydrogen Energy.”

And during her undergraduate career, she even conducted research at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Taylor Has an Impressive Career

Despite being just 30 years old Krause has a ton of experience under her belt in her professional life. She’s been a student researcher at NASA and a volunteer researcher at the California Coastal Commission (Via her LinkedIn page).

In addition, she spent 3 months working as a marketing research intern at Wattics in Dublin, Ireland Back in 2014. She’s also worked in climate advocacy and is currently employed by the sustainability-focused think tank RMI as a manager on its Heavy Industry team (more on that below).

Taylor is a Federal Policy Manager at RMI

Taylor Krause’s current job is at the Rocky Mountain Institute, also known as RMI. According to her bio on the organization’s official website, the primary focus of her role is “reducing climate pollution from heavy industries including the manufacture of aluminum, steel, cement, and aviation fuel”.

Moreover, Krause uses her well-refined know-how in the areas of “production and use of clean hydrogen” as it pertains to decarbonizing heavy industries.

Taylor Is Rumored to Still Be With Garrett From Love is Blind

Although it’s still unknown who wound up staying together with whom from the current season of Love is Blind on Netflix (all will be revealed on the October 23 season finale) the scuttlebutt is that Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans are still a couple.

The speculation was hatched from an Instagram post made by Josemans with the 33-year-old sporting a noticeably different personal style than what he was rocking on Love Is Blind. Many fans have guessed that his new look was influenced by a significant other, namely Taylor Krause. Whether this is true or not remains to be seen.

And of course, Krause and Josemans are far from the only Love Is Blind pairing to have the rumor mill swirling.

How To Follow Taylor Online

Taylor Krause has a presence on a variety of social media platforms including Instagram (@chinesediscobaby) X (formerly Twitter) (@taylorkrauseee), and TikTok (@chinesediscobaby)

The next episode of Love Is Blind arrives on Netflix on Wednesday, October 16.