Love Is Blind Season 8 contestant Taylor Haag is already making waves on new episodes of the hit reality show.

Haag joins a cast of 31 other hopeless romantics as they ask the series' central question: is love truly blind?

Cast members are put into pods where they can interact with each other without seeing the other person in any way. Then, if a connection is strong enough and a proposal is on the table, the couples can finally meet the person they have been talking to, deciding if they want to go through with a marriage.

Get To Know Love Is Blind's Taylor Haag

Taylor Works as a Registered Nurse

One key aspect introduced alongside every member of the Love Is Blind cast is their job, and Taylor Haag was no different.

Haag is a Colonoscopy Nurse in the Minneapolis area. She has been part of the Minnesota healthcare system for the last decade and has shared her journey in her vocation on Instagram since early in her career.

The 32-year-old went to college at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota, graduating in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (via LinkedIn).

Taylor Loves Taco Bell

While some consider this restaurant a guilty pleasure, Taylor Haag sees nothing wrong with it. She loves all things Taco Bell.

Haag is so fond of the fast-food staple that she mentions it every chance she gets, including in her Instagram bio. There, she lists "family," "faith," and "Taco Bell—lots of Taco Bell—" as the things that mean the most to her.

She even posts about her endeavors of "living mas" several times on the photo-sharing platform. In one November 2023 post, Haag wrote in the caption, "Four score and seven crunchwraps ago," referencing the fan-favorite Taco Bell menu item.

She shared a similar sentiment in another image on her page, writing, "In my Crunchwrap era," again mentioning the spicy, cheesy taco-favored delight.

Taylor Is a Christmas Fanatic

Another thing Taylor Haag is incredibly passionate about is the holiday season. She is a self-proclaimed Christmas superfan and has mentioned it several times on Love Is Blind.

She claimed that while she is on the Netflix romance show to find someone who will "love fearlessly and wholeheartedly" (via Bracketology), she also wants to find someone who loves Christmas as much as she does.

"The thing I’m most excited to do with my partner is decorating our Christmas tree together. I could cry just thinking about it. If you can make me laugh, the rest is history."

Haag said she hopes her experience on Love Is Blind is just the beginning of a Hallmark-esque Christmas rom-com, something she seemingly found with fellow contestant Daniel Hastings.

Hastings and Haag instantly connected on the series, and part of their courting of each other involved a holiday-themed romantic gesture. Fans may remember in Season 8, Episode 4, Hasting gifted Haag a new Christmas stocking in the pods with his initial on it.

This was an effort from the 30-year-old salesman to get a matching "T" stocking in return from Haag; however, that pair laughed when they found out Haag (Christmas fan #1) already had one ready.

Taylor Was Involved in Major Love Is Blind Drama

Taylor Haag was involved in one of the biggest dramatic moments from Love Is Blind Season 8.

In the season's first six episodes, audiences watched as Haag connected with fellow cast member Daniel Hastings. Although the pair could not see each other, they seemed entirely in agreement.

As each episode passed, the two grew closer and closer, seemingly in lockstep. When Haag mentioned her commitment to faith, Hastings had the perfect answer: a sweeping romantic gesture at the ready. It almost felt too good to be true.

Well, that might be because it was. At the end of Episode 6, one of Season 8's controversies occurred, as Haag began to suspect that Hastings may have compromised the integrity of the Love Is Blind experience.

She remembered someone who looked like Hastings following her before filming began. That is when accusations began to fly, as she claimed Hastings may have followed her for research before the show started, then unfollowed her when the series began.

This would have allowed him to see all the key information needed to connect instantly with Haag in the pods.

In an interview with Glamour, Haag described her concerns about the potential Instagram scandal. "The primary concern was that he knew what I looked like during the experiment," she remarked, admitting that looks can sway a person into pursuing someone else or not:

"Good question. The primary concern was that he knew what I looked like during the experiment. I'm guilty, too, of judging people off their looks and I'm sure that's been done to me. I wanted that to be completely removed from this entire situation. Hence, 'Love is Blind.' So the thought of that very premise being compromised was terrifying to me."

She added, "It just scared me," as she had built trust in the process, and things were starting to crumble around her:

"It just scared me. We're operating on very limited information at the time. We don't have our devices, we don't have our people to talk to and bounce ideas off of. We're running on minimal sleep and we're running on adrenaline. There was so many factors playing into it."

As of writing, the results of the drama have not yet been revealed, but it may be a deal breaker for the pair of prospective lovers.

How To Follow Taylor Haag Online

Fans looking to follow Taylor Haag online can do so on Instagram.

Love Is Blind Season 8 is streaming on Netflix.