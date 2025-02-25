A new layer has been added to the ever-unfolding Instagram drama between two contestants on Love Is Blind Season 8—Daniel and Taylor.

Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag have been front and center on the new season of Netflix's hit reality series, as it was revealed one-half of the 'picture perfect' couple may have cheated the very essence of the Love Is Blind experiment.

The two lovers shocked audiences as Haag accused her prospective husband of researching her before the show aired, spitting in the face of the 'falling in love without the benefit of sight' concept of the show.

New Daniel and Taylor Info Shocks Fans

Love Is Blind

Fans were treated to another revelation in the ongoing Daniel and Taylor Instagram drama as seen in Love Is Blind Season 8.

In a new interview with E!, Love Is Blind Season 8 contestant Taylor Haag revealed new information regarding the in-series controversy, admitting the producers of the series allowed her to look through her phone at one point during filming to ensure she could trust her potential fiance Daniel Hastings.

After accusations that Hastings may have cheated the Love Is Blind system by looking Haag up online before arriving on the show, she was allowed to look at her phone and confirm her suspicions were for naught:

"I was prompted, once I wasn't finding his name, by production, to look at his Instagram itself to get verification on the picture I was picturing. And the mutual followers that we had at that point. I decided for them to take my phone away. I decided to trust Daniel."

"When the conversation was brought up to continue digging and to go to his Instagram, I just decided I felt gross. I didn't want to dig any further. I felt at peace that I was trusting him, so I never looked at his Instagram after that."

"If we're getting engaged, we need to have trust, and if we don't have trust, what do we have? It was the scariest moment for me, but it was the biggest moment."

Fans will remember in Season 8 Episode 6 had Taylor questioning the very love story she was writing for herself on the hit reality series.

Since the beginning of this season, Haag had been communicating intensely with fellow cast member Hastings; however, that came tumbling down when she saw his face for the first time.

When the pair finally met, the 'too good to be true' love story looked like it might fall apart as Haag questioned seeing Hastings' face before (read more about the Love Is Blind controversy here).

She became nervous she may have seen him follow her on Instagram before, which could have meant he knew who she was before the series started and was manufacturing their relationship to end up with the 32-year-old (something that is strictly forbidden on the show).

With four more episodes left in Love Is Blind Season 8, Taylor and Daniel's story is not over on the series, with a potential marriage coming for them and the rest of this cast at the series' close.

Love Is Blind Season 8 is now streaming on Netflix.