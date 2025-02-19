From being left at the altar, to public marriage filings, discover what happens by the end of Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 8.

Love Is Blind Season 8 is well underway, with the pod phase officially over and the engaged couples stepping into the real world to test their connections beyond the safety of their private conversations.

As the Season 8 cast navigates life outside the pods, adjusting to daily routines and deeper emotional challenges, some relationships grow stronger while others begin to show cracks. And for those eager to know what's next, certain spoilers have already leaked online, revealing key developments for a few couples.

The rest of this article may contain some Love Is Blind Season 8 spoilers.

What Will Happen to the Love Is Blind Season 8 Couples?

Ben Mezzenga & Sara Carton

Netflix

Ben and Sara formed a strong connection in the pods, bonding over shared childhood experiences and engaging in deep discussions about religion and societal issues.

Despite some early concerns, particularly regarding Ben's lack of political engagement, Sara ultimately accepted his proposal, and the two appeared smitten when they met in person.

However, rumors suggest their relationship took a dramatic turn by the finale, with Sara reportedly rejecting Ben at the altar. According to online speculation by Andra Berghoff on TikTok, Ben allegedly planned to say no himself but was caught off guard when Sara made her decision first.

Since filming ended, he has been spotted back in Minneapolis, Minnesota (where most of Season 8 was filmed), where some claim he returned to his usual social scene, sparking further speculation about his true intentions while on the show. It's safe to say many women in the area do not paint Ben in a very good light.

Taylor Haag & Daniel Hastings

Netflix

From the start, Taylor and Daniel built a strong connection in the pods, bonding over shared values, personal insecurities, and a mutual love of Christmas. Their conversations flowed naturally, and after exchanging heartfelt letters, Daniel proposed, with Taylor happily accepting.

However, their engagement hit an immediate hurdle when Taylor suspected that Daniel, with an interesting backstory, had seen her Instagram before the experiment, making her question the authenticity of their connection.

Confronting him after their first meeting, she left their engagement status uncertain on a massive cliffhanger heading into the set of episodes.

While the outcome remains unclear to Nteflix viewers, Taylor spoke to Glamour about the situation, suggesting they remained on good terms despite the drama:

"I would like people to remember the character that Daniel showed throughout the pod experience up to this point."

In fact, according to court documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor and Daniel legally married in March 2024. So despite the suspense surrounding Taylor's concerns that Daniel followed her on Instagram before, their relationship reportedly endured, and they are still together.

Monica Danús & Joey Leveille

Netflix

Joey and Monica formed an instant connection in the pods, bonding over their love of swing dancing, shared family values, and mutual sense of humor.

Despite their fast-tracked romance, culminating in an engagement by Episode 2, their chemistry was undeniable, with Joey's "golden retriever energy" putting Monica at ease.

While the show didn't highlight much of their journey before the proposal, their in-person meeting was filled with excitement, laughter, and plenty of kisses. However, with limited screen time dedicated to their relationship, it remains unclear how their connection will hold up in the real world as there are no leaks of their relationship.

Lauren O'Brien & David Battenburg

Netflix

Lauren and David's connection had a rocky start, with Dave joking about Lauren's age and sparking an awkward first impression. However, they found common ground in their visions for family life and household roles.

Their relationship was tested when Dave also pursued Molly, forcing Lauren to confront him about making a choice. After some back and forth, Dave ended things with Molly and focused entirely on Lauren, leading to a heartfelt proposal that she accepted.

Despite their engagement, some aspects of their relationship, such as Dave's shallow tendencies and political views, raised concerns about their long-term compatibility. It may be a bad sign as there are no public marriage records of the couple.

Virginia Miller & Devin Buckley

In the pods, Virginia and Devin connected through shared experiences and meaningful conversations about their pasts and values. Virginia was drawn to Devin's kindness, something she hadn't experienced before, and they exchanged meaningful gifts, including a generations-old ring and a heartfelt letter.

Despite these moments, there were concerns about their compatibility, especially after Virginia's difficulty in opening up and Devin's desire for more vulnerability from her. Devin proposed to Virginia, and she accepted, but their chemistry was questioned when they met in person.

The couple seemed awkward, with little romantic energy between them, leaving uncertainty about their future together heading into Episode 7.

Love Is Blind Season 8 released six episodes on February 14. Episodes 7-9 will debut on Friday, February 21, followed by Episodes 10-11 on Friday, February 28, and Episode 12 on Friday, March 7.