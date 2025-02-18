Love Is Blind is not changing its formula on Netflix, filming Season 8 in a new location, primarily in a large city in the United States.

Where Was Love Is Blind Season 8 Filmed?

The Love Is Blind series has expanded internationally, with spin-offs airing in countries like Japan, Brazil, and the UK, each offering unique cultural twists on the original premise. These international versions have gained a global following, filming in various countries around the globe.

However, in the United States, the filming locations for Love Is Blind are typically not too exciting. The show is primarily filmed in the city where all the contestants reside.

For example, Season 7 was from Washington, D.C., ironically the main location of Marvel Studios' recent Captain America: Brave New World.

Season 8, with a new batch of hopeful singles, is making its mark on the Midwest, USA (plus a surprise international getaway destination).

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Netflix

At the end of Love Is Blind Season 8, Episode 6, there's a preview of what will come during the rest of the season.

While previewing the drama, breakups, and potential proposals, audiences first glanced at downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In the coming episodes, viewers can expect to see many couples' apartments, houses, and location date spots sprinkled throughout Minneapolis.

Boyne Mountain Resort, Minnesota

Netflix

In the Episode 6 tease, Boyne Mountain Resort appears to host the first group gathering since the pods, setting the stage for drama.

Tempers flare as cast members confront each other and gossip spreads, making the trip a pivotal point in the season.

Known for its scenic slopes and cozy accommodations, Boyne Mountain Resort in Minnesota is a popular ski destination that adds a picturesque backdrop to the unfolding tensions.

Season 8 was reportedly filmed from February through March 2024, so this seems like a perfect time to hit the slopes.

Kimpton - Grand Roatan Resort and Spa, Honduras

Netflix

To kick off the sneak peek of what's to come in Season 8, the newly engaged couples will vacation at Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort and Spa in Honduras.

This first trip for the newly introduced couples is usually a quick indicator of whether love is truly blind, as some soon realize if they're compatible outside of the pods.

The spa is a luxury destination on West Bay Beach, surrounded by turquoise waters and tropical beauty. The resort is now promoting its appearance on the show, inviting guests to experience its exclusive Love Is Blind package on its official website.

Love Is Blind Season 8 released six episodes on February 14. Episodes 7-9 will debut on Friday, February 21, followed by Episodes 10-11 on Friday, February 28, and Episode 12 on Friday, March 7.

