Love Is Blind Season 7 Reunion Spoilers: Who Stays Married?

So much has happened behind the scenes of Love Is Blind Season 7, which is why fans should be excited for next week's reunion episode on Netflix.

Warning - This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7

The season finale of Love Is Blind Season 7 aired on October 23, where only two couples made it to the altar.

Tyler Francis and Ashley Adionser confidently got married, sharing emotional vows and jumping the broom to celebrate their union, with Tyler already mentioning plans for kids.

Meanwhile, Love Is Blind Season 7 saw Taylor Krause and Garrett Josemans also unsurprisingly tie the knot, with both expressing deep love and optimism for their future. Despite a couple of happy endings, Marissa and Ramses did not get married, as Ramses called off their engagement to begin Episode 12, leaving Marissa heartbroken and in tears.

Viewers can now look forward to a potentially bombastic reunion for more answers and potential surprises on October 30.

What Will Happen During Love Is Blind Season 7's Reunion?

Love Is Blind

The Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion is shaping up to be a dramatic event, with plenty of rumored revelations that have fans buzzing.

According to TikTok user Ricky Valero (via Reality Ashley), fan-favorite cast members from previous seasons will make appearances, including Marshall Glaze from Season 4, Nancy Rodriguez from Season 3, and even Jessica Batten from Season 1.

As for the Season 7 couples, Leo and Brittany (who were kicked off Love Is Blind) are now good friends, with one of them having a new love interest.

Marissa and Ramses will discuss their relationship status, with Marissa's mom making a special appearance, and Taylor and Garrett will also address theirs after tying the knot.

The reunion is also expected to feature surprising revelations about Nick, which could shift viewers' perspectives on Hannah. According to Natalie Lee on the Out of the Pods podcast, it will be revealed that Nick had been "telling cast members during filming that he was not attracted to Hannah."

She confirmed that "this is going to be addressed at the reunion" but is unsure if Netflix will actually show the footage:

"Okay I just need to share this because I think that this fact that I know is impacting the way I view this couple. So Nick was telling cast members during filming that he was not attracted to Hannah. Like this is going to be addressed at the reunion I don't know if they'll actually show it on the reunion episode but it's talked about."

She also mentioned Hannah's behavior on the series, which by many viewers has been described as mean or belittling towards Nick, but how "this isn't to excuse" it, but she feels "like it contributes to the way she feels insecure around Nick:"

"This isn't to excuse Hannah's behavior because I personally think she's like wilding out on these episodes but I do feel like it contributes to the way she feels insecure around Nick and she's almost like reacting to it based on what she's saying."

Additionally, Tyler and Ashley are set to make an appearance at the reunion, where Tyler will reportedly share a controversial revelation. According to rumors, Tyler claims that Ashley has been aware of his children and his involvement in their lives from the beginning and that she has been fine with it all along.

This situation has taken an even more intriguing turn outside of the show. Additional drama involving Tyler and Bri Thomas, the mother of his three children, has surfaced online, though they may not necessarily be addressed during the reunion.

According to Bri's Instagram, Tyler has not been in contact with his children since September 2023, just before he left to film the show.

However, Tyler is apparently the one who initially reached out to Bri to take on a fatherly role for their first child, expressing that he didn't want the boy to grow up without a father figure.

Despite their co-parenting arrangement, Tyler ghosted Bri and their children after returning from filming, leading her to feel heartbroken and angry, especially after he falsely referred to their kids as "sperm babies" on national television.

Bri very clearly feels betrayed by the situation, as she had been supportive of his decision to participate in the show and had hoped to maintain a positive co-parenting relationship.

Whether these revelations will come up during the Love Is Blind Season 7 reunion remains uncertain, but they add a layer of complexity to Tyler's public persona and his marriage to Ashley.

The Love Is Blind Season 7 Reunion begins streaming on Wednesday, October 30.