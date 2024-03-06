The Love is Blind Season 6 reunion is going to be a fireworks show - here's exactly when it will be released on Netflix.

In the Season 6 finale of Love is Blind, Jimmy abruptly ends things with Chelsea, leaving her shocked and hurt after she expresses her willingness to marry him.

Meanwhile, Clay's last-minute decision not to marry AD at the altar leaves her confused and disappointed, reflecting a recurring theme of his emotional unavailability throughout the season.

Despite the chaos, Johnny and Amy manage to tie the knot, showcasing a contrasting story of stability amidst the tumultuous relationships showcased on the show.

Love Is Blind Season 6 Reunion Release

Netflix

Following the release of the Love Is Blind Season 6 finale, Netflix announced when the reunion episode will be airing.

The Season 6 reunion special is set to premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, March 13, with a prime-time release scheduled for 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The runtime is expected to be 60-90 minutes, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

It will feature a live audience, surprise guests, and discussions among the cast about their experiences, including revealing post-season secrets.

What to Expect During Love Is Blind Reunion

If Season 6's reunion is anything like the reunions from the last few years, fans are in for a dramatic mess.

The Season 4 reunion show infamously faced technical difficulties, leaving viewers frustrated and the event delayed for hours.

During the reunion, cast members expressed frustration with viewer perceptions and the show's editing, while relationships were updated, including the revelation that some non-married couples had continued dating post-show.

In the explosive Season 5 reunion, Milton and Lydia reveal they're still happily married, contrasting with Izzy and Stacy's failed post-wedding relationship.

Tensions flared as Aaliyah accused Lydia of joining the show for Uche, while Uche's absence from the reunion and negative remarks from other cast members highlighted his unpopularity. JP and Taylor's relationship remains irreparable as they confront past issues, ultimately parting ways.

Tune in on March 13, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on Netflix to see what revelations are revealed during the Love is Blind Season 6 reunion.