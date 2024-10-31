Love Is Blind: So Who Is AD Now Dating?

Fan-favorite Love Is Blind contestant AD's dating life has been anything but boring since the camera stopped rolling on her season.

AD (aka Amber Desiree) appeared in Season 6 of the hit Netflix reality series, finding love on the series in the form of Clay, a budding entrepreneur and ski boat rental business owner.

AD and Clay ranked as one of their season's favorite couples, but that does not mean their romance lasted beyond the confines of the show.

AD's Love Is Blind Drama

Love Is Blind

Fans continue to be enamored with Love Is Blind Season 6 fixture AD (aka Amer Desiree) and her ongoing quest for love.

Some may be confused, thinking, "I thought AD found love on her season of the Netflix series." Well, she did.

AD looked as though she had found the man of her dreams on Love Is Blind Season 2 in her fellow contestant Clay. However, that relationship ultimately did not work, as the pair split at the wedding during the season.

The two cited communication issues and unhealthy levels of judgment between the pair as the reasons why they could not make it work (read more about the Love Is Blind Season 6 results here).

Since then, AD has tried to stay out of the spotlight as best she can. She did, however, appear in the recently released Love Is Blind Season 7 Reunion Special, teasing that her hunt for romance has continued.

Who Is AD Now With?

Just because her TV romance with Clay did not work, does not mean AD has counted out dating from her life entirely.

AD has made it clear that she is back out on the market, hunting for that dream romance.

In July 2024, the reality TV star revealed to US Magazine that she had joined the exclusive private app Raya, saying that "[she is] kind of picky these days:"

"Dating is interesting. It's kind of far and few in between. I'm kind of picky these days. I don't let everybody get my time. You gotta be real special to chat with me."

"I'm going for the nice guys," she continued, positing that she is done chasing red flags when it comes to a romantic partner:

"I don't chase red flags anymore. I’m very cautious. I'm going for the nice guys these days."

Some have speculated that AD may actually be looking for love again on one of Netflix's beloved match-making series. In early October the Love Is Blind star was seemingly spotted on a date in London with Love Is Blind UK contestant Ollie (via Reddit).

While it may have just been two people getting dinner, the prevailing theory is that the two may be appearing in an upcoming new season of Netflix's Perfect Match series, where, through a series of compatibility challenges, former Netflix reality stars attempt to find their soul mate.

As of writing, it is unclear if AD and Ollie are officially an item, but some fans seem to think they may be.

Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix.