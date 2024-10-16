Love Is Blind Habibi Reunion Episode: When Will It Come Out?

It's time to sort out when the Love Is Blind: Habibi reunion episode will arrive on Netflix.

Love Is Blind: Habibi is a new reality TV series adapted from the American hit Love Is Blind. The U.S. version of Love Is Blind Season 7 has been full of drama, including one couple (Leo and Brittany) being sent home after the pods.

The spin-off features participants from various Arab countries, most of whom now reside in the United Arab Emirates.

Love Is Blind: Habibi, hosted by renowned actor couple Khaled Saqer and Eham Ali, debuted on Netflix on October 10. It follows the original format, where singles date without seeing each other and decide whether to get engaged based solely on emotional connection.

When Will Love Is Blind: Habibi Reunion Release on Netflix?

Netflix

The reunion episode for Love Is Blind: Habibi is likely just around the corner, with recent international spin-offs suggesting a short wait.

The main season, featuring nine episodes, premiered on October 10. If Netflix follows its recent trend of quick reunion releases, fans can expect the reunion within the next week or two (i.e., between Thursday, October 17 and Thursday, October 31).

For comparison, the gap between the final and reunion episodes for other international versions has significantly shortened, with Love Is Blind: Sweden taking two days and Love Is Blind: UK releasing the reunion five days after the season finale.

Looking at past release patterns, Love Is Blind: Brazil has seen reunion episodes air from seven to 21 days after the finale, while Love Is Blind: Mexico kept fans waiting only three days.

Here's a closer look at many of the international Love Is Blind release windows between the final episode and the reunion:

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 1 Final episode: October 20, 2021 Reunion episode: November 4, 2021 (15 days later)

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 2 Final episode: January 11, 2023 Reunion episode: February 1, 2023 (21 days later)

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 3 Final episode: June 21, 2023 Reunion episode: July 2, 2023 (11 days later)

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 4 Final episode: July 3, 2024 Reunion episode: July 10, 2024 (7 days later)

Love Is Blind: Mexico Final episode: August 15, 2024 Reunion episode: August 18, 2024 (3 days later)

Love Is Blind: Sweden Final episode: January 26, 2024 Reunion episode: January 28, 2024 (2 days later)

Love Is Blind: UK Final episode: August 21, 2024 Reunion episode: August 26, 2024 (5 days later)



Rumors hint that the Habibi reunion was filmed in mid-October, so it seems likely that the release is imminent at this point, even though Netflix has a track record of holding off on unleashing the post-show drama.

However, given the series's anticipation, fans likely won't have to wait long to catch up with the cast and see how relationships have fared since filming.

Viewers should expect the Love Is Blind: Habibi reunion episode to begin streaming sometime within the next two weeks, from October 17 to October 31.

Love Is Blind: Habibi is streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, read more about some of Love Is Blind U.S.'s contestants, such as Garrett.