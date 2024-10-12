It's hard not to be confused after Leo and Brittany's sudden departure in Love Is Blind Season 7.

Having released the first nine episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 on Netflix, a lot has already happened since several couples got engaged. Of course, a lot can change after people who have never seen each other begin planning a wedding.

While the full cast of Love Is Blind Season 7 has their own drama to sort out...one of the most head-scratching moments thus far was between contestants Leo Baudy and Brittany Wisniewski.

Why Did Brittany and Leo Break Up?

Netflix

In Love Is Blind Season 7, viewers witnessed Leo's heartfelt proposal to Brittany, but their journey ended before the Mexico retreat.

Despite the strong bond they formed in the pods, Leo and Brittany ultimately realized that their relationship wasn't meant to be romantic.

After trying to make things work on their own, Leo described to Netflix their early days as exciting: "The first couple of days were electric," but that spark didn’t last.

Brittany reflected on their time together outside the pods, sharing that they'd have "deep talks about spirituality," however it ended in only a friendship as there was "nothing there" when they'd "go to bed together:"

"We would still have these long, deep talks about spirituality. But ultimately [he] was just like a friend. We'd go to bed together, and I'm like, 'Nothing here.'"

As they spent more time together, it became clear that their connection was more platonic than romantic, leading to their mutual decision to part ways.

Though their relationship fizzled out, Brittany and Leo didn’t leave the experience with hard feelings, she even now calls him "a friend for life:"

"This could have gone so badly, but it didn’t. I really think that he’s a friend for life."

Both acknowledged that their time together was valuable, even though it didn't lead to lasting love. Leo expressed he had "never shown so much emotion in such a short amount of time" but has realized "that’s the only way [he'll] truly find someone:"

"I’d never shown so much emotion in such a short amount of time, so it was really scary. While it also opened up myself to being hurt, I realized that going forward, that’s the only way I’ll truly find someone that I’m meant to be with for the rest of my life."

Ultimately, their brief but impactful romance left them with no regrets, and they now view each other as lifelong friends after appearing on Love Is Blind.

Why Were Brittany and Leo Not Chosen for Mexico?

Netflix

In Love Is Blind Season 7, Episode 5, Leo and Brittany’s journey took an unexpected turn when they weren’t selected by producers to continue to Mexico with the other couples.

This was relayed to viewers in an abrupt message, stating how the couple wasn't heading to Mexico, leaving many to wonder why.

According to the pair, their connection was considered the weakest among the group. Brittany revealed to Netflix that she "just cried" after hearing the news because at the time she "felt so strongly about him:"

"I just knew right away that we weren’t going to Mexico because we were the weakest couple. I didn’t process it at first, but then I just cried. It was very overwhelming, because I felt so strongly about him."

Although Leo had hoped for the opportunity to explore their relationship further in Mexico, "[he] felt crushed" after hearing the news.

Following the producers' decision, Brittany and Leo took matters into their own hands and decided to take a trip to Miami together instead. Brittany recently joked on Instagram, "If we don’t go to Mexico can we go to Miami?"

As previously mentioned, their time outside the Love Is Blind bubble only confirmed what they had suspected: their relationship was more of a friendship than a romantic connection.

Leo hasn't directly addressed the producers' decision on social media, primarily focusing on posts to generally promote the series without spoilers.

