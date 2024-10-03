Love Is Blind is back on Netflix, introducing audiences to a brand-new set of hopeless romantics, including Brittany Wisniewski.

Love Is Blind Season 7 premiered on October 2 and takes place in Washington, D.C. (read more details about Love Is Blind Season 7).

This season features a diverse group of singles, including military veterans, scientists, a lawyer, a journalist, and two siblings participating together for the first time. With Nick and Vanessa Lachey returning as hosts, the cast engages in the unique experiment of finding love without seeing each other.

The first six episodes have been released, with more aired weekly until the finale on October 23.

Who Is Brittany From Love Is Blind? Life & Bio Details

Brittany Wisniewski Co-Founded an Environmental Organization

Brittany is making waves off-screen as the co-founder of Hands On HIIT, an environmental organization based in Baltimore.

Since its launch in August 2020, Hands On HIIT has focused on cleaning up local waterways, organizing community workouts, and promoting physical and mental health alongside environmental responsibility.

Brittany and her team have successfully removed over 10,000 pounds of trash from Baltimore's neighborhoods, parks, and beaches, contributing to a cleaner and healthier city.

Hands On HIIT's dedication to improving the environment earned them recognition from the Baltimore City Council in April 2022 for their outstanding efforts at Canton Waterfront Park.

Brittany remains an active participant in the organization's hands-on clean-up events, regularly sharing updates with her social media followers on Instagram.

Brittany Is an Author

Brittany is also the author of Keeping Well: An Anti-Cancer Guide to Remain in Remission, released in October 2020.

After losing her mother to breast cancer, Brittany dedicated herself to cancer prevention, becoming a detoxification specialist and founding the non-profit Keep Well.

Her book offers cancer survivors practical advice on how to reduce cancer risk, detox the body, and rejuvenate after treatment. It provides essential tools to help individuals stay in remission while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Keeping Well has been highly rated by readers, and it is praised for its comprehensive approach to cancer prevention and recovery.

In addition to sharing her expertise through her writing, Brittany's non-profit supports holistic care for cancer patients, reflecting her ongoing commitment to promoting wellness after a personal loss.

Brittany Ended Up With Leo on Love is Blind, but They Broke Up

Warning - This section contains spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7.

Brittany connects with art dealer Leo Braudy in the pods on Love Is Blind Season 7. The pair's emotional bond leads to an engagement, but their romance quickly fizzles after leaving the pods.

Despite their initial chemistry, the relationship becomes strained as Leo expresses interest in another contestant, Hannah Jiles. This tension, combined with a lack of physical attraction and emotional alignment, makes Brittany and Leo call off their engagement weeks later.

The couple’s journey isn't featured as one of the main storylines on the show, and they aren't selected to continue their relationship in Mexico.

Instead, Brittany and Leo take a private trip to Miami, where they eventually part ways. Brittany, who is all-in on the engagement, later admits to having doubts about their connection, making the breakup seem inevitable.

Brittany Is on Cameo

Following her appearance on Love Is Blind Season 7, Brittany Wisniewski has set up a profile on Cameo, offering personalized videos to fans.

For $25, users can book custom messages from Brittany, including birthday shoutouts, pep talks, advice, and even playful roasts.

With a quick 24-hour delivery option, fans can enjoy a personalized experience tailored to their requests, whether for special celebrations or just for fun.

Brittany's account page encourages customers not to "be afraid to get creative with [their] request," given the variety of potential occasions.

"Don’t be afraid to get creative with your request, especially for celebrations like weddings, retirements, or bachelor and bachelorette parties that call for a good laugh."

How To Follow Brittany Online

Fans can follow Brittany on Instagram and TikTok.

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 are streaming on Netflix.