Love Is Blind Season 7 brings in an intriguing and exciting cast of real people, including new reality TV star Hannah Jiles.

Developed by Netflix and hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind pits 15 men and 15 women in a unique arena where they develop relationships and potentially find love without the benefit of seeing one another.

The show uses speed-dating exercises and couples' retreats before marriage proposals are offered, all before planning a hypothetical wedding and deciding whether to go through with the relationship.

Included in Season 7 is 27-year-old (born January 28, 1997) West Virginia native Hannah Jiles.

4 Things To Know About Love Is Blind Season 7's Hannah Jiles

Hannah Graduated From West Virginia University

According to her LinkedIn page, Jiles attended West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia between 2015 and 2019.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Communication degree long before she made her reality TV debut.

Hannah Used To Work in Medical Sales

Jiles has had several different jobs between graduating college and appearing on the new season of Love Is Blind.

This included working as a sales representative for Viatris for over three years (July 2019 - September 2022) and as a surgical sales representative for Stryker (September 2022 - October 2023).

Her most recent position was as a territory director for HealthTrackRx, which started in April 2024. However, she quit that job so she could appear on Love Is Blind.

Hannah Got Together With Nick Dorka on Love Is Blind Season 7

In Love Is Blind Season 7, after some wild drama and antics, Hannah Jiles eventually kicks off an interesting relationship with Nick Dorka. Dorka is a former kicker who went to The College of William & Mary and now works as a real estate agent in Virginia.

Interlocked in a strange dynamic alongside Leo Braudy and Brittany Wisniewski, Dorka eventually proposes to Jiles after initially deciding he was out of the potential relationship.

In the pods section of the show, they share their insecurities about their appearances with each other. Jiles even believes Dorka misrepresented his height and build when she finds out that she's taller than him, although Dorka has plenty of his own questions about her looks as well.

The first impressions go downhill once the pair goes to Mexico as Jiles sees Dorka riding a fake duck toy, which heightens the drama on the show quickly. While she decides to stay with Dorka for the time being, fans are eager to know what happens after the first six episodes, which are the only ones released so far.

Hannah Isn't Sorry About Her Red Flags List

Jiles took a unique approach to her initial time on Love Is Blind, writing down a list of concerns she had about Dorka on a piece of paper. Some of those concerns included his maturity, self-confidence, and dedication.

He eventually found this list and confronted her about it, having multiple conversations with her about what she wrote on her list (which he said included eight different bullet points). He even admitted that he thought she was going to end things with him after that list came out.

Speaking with Page Six, she made it clear that she did not regret writing that list.

She called herself somebody who says things that "just [come] out" and described how writing those things down helps her process it all:

"I think I’m someone who, I say things, [and] it just comes out. And so for me, if I write it down, it really helps me –– kind of like journaling."

Admitting that she wrote a list of things that "he needs to work on" and calling them "red flags," she recalled him finding the list before their confrontation.

However, she does not regret writing this list down, as she felt it helped move them forward in the early stages of their relationship:

"I think it helped our relationship because these are what I’m seeing that we need to work on, so that we can be better. I don’t think I regret it, because I think it helped us. And I think he knew the things that I needed from him."

Hannah Is Already on Cameo

Hannah Jiles can be found on Cameo, a website that allows fans to purchase personalized messages from celebrities for a range of holidays and special occasions. She is a relative newcomer to the site, having just joined on September 24.

Starting at a $25 price point, fans can purchase a video message from Jiles for any number of occasions, and the videos are customizable for each unique customer.

Fans can find her page at @hannahjiles on Cameo's website.

How to Follow Hannah Jiles Online

Those looking to keep up with Hannah Jiles on social media can do so through Instagram at @hannahjiles, X (formerly Twitter) at @hannahjiles, and TikTok at @hannahjiles

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 7 are now streaming on Netflix.

