Love Is Blind Season 7 Spoilers - Final Couples Rumors & Speculation Explained

Netflix's Love Is Blind Season 7 is inching closer to its final episodes as the speculation and rumors behind the final couples heat up.

Love Is Blind Season 7 debuted on Netflix on October 2, bringing 30 new contestants into this unique romantic arena. The show pits these men and women in "pods" where they can talk to each other without seeing each other. Eventually, they go through different experiments before meeting and trying the relationship out.

This new season features an eclectic mix of singles, including a quantum physicist, an art dealer, a sports marketing manager, and a journalist. Following the drama and excitement that came with Love Is Blind Season 6's couples, Season 7 brings yet another round of thrills as fans eagerly await the final results of the coupling.

Love Is Blind Season 7 Couple Recap

Episode 1 of Love Is Blind Season 7 starts with over two dozen singles searching for a soulmate.

By the end of the first six episodes, there are 12 singles paired off with one another in couples and one couple that has not lasted, detailed below:

Garrett and Taylor

Garrett (age 33) and Taylor (age 30) became the first couple to get engaged in Love Is Blind Season 7, showing off an undeniable chemistry in romance and intellect. They first bonded over their love for being nerds and their scientific tattoos, quickly igniting sparks.

While Taylor hesitated to share her last name and ethnicity with Garrett, that decision brought them closer together as they bonded over things other than their looks.

They agreed to start dating after Garrett sent a bouquet of Taylor's favorite flowers to the lounge. Taylor responded by sharing a letter between her grandparents that ended with a marriage proposal. They eventually settled in Cabo together after Garrett proposed to Taylor immediately after hearing the letter.

Ashley and Tyler

Episode 1 saw Ashley (32) and Tyler (34) connect after some initial nerves from Tyler. Ashley's soothing voice helped him ease into their first conversations, and they bonded over the fact that they both cooked for their fellow singles and wanted to overcome their fears.

Ashley was stunned by Tyler's opening up about struggles from his youth. Before long, they started referring to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend. They exchanged blankets and other gifts, bonding over their faith as well.

After Tyler proposes to Ashley, becoming Season 7's second engaged couple, their excitement peak when they see each other for the first time. They appear to be all smiles as they push forward into new episodes.

Hannah and Nick

Former all-American college football player Nick (29) and ex-college cheerleader Hannah (27) hit things off fast, with Hannah even telling Nick, "I’ll be your Taylor Swift, and you can be my Travis Kelce" on an early date (read more about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship and rumored breakup).

While Hannah initially had some reservations, even breaking things off at one point, Nick assured her he wanted her to be the truest version of herself at every opportunity.

After learning more about Hannah on Love Is Blind, Nick proposed, and the two jetted off to Mexico on good terms. However, they had a hiccup when Nick flirted with another woman on top of a plastic duck, leading Hannah to write down her concerns about the relationship.

Monica and Stephen

Stephen (34) kicked off his relationship with Monica (37) by telling her he wanted "somebody who’s not afraid to be imperfect." Stephen even reveals that he emotionally cheated on his most recent girlfriend with another woman.

The two bond over their heritages and even let down their walls further by discussing politics.

Sharing tears, they moved forward with their engagement and heaped praise and adoration upon one another before heading to Mexico. Although they have some minor issues, they are still on solid footing with their relationship.

Alexandra and Tim

Alexandra (33) and Tim (33) found common ground over their love of family, commitment to faith, and compatibility between their astrological signs. They share a combined hope to live up to the examples their parents set in their marriages while wanting their relationship to be based on faith.

They further bonded over their families' hardships, as Alexandra's parents were both diagnosed with multiple sclerosis while Tim dealt with the death of his two older sisters. Tim hoped to give his parents "one more daughter," expressing his seriousness about his feelings for Alexandra during their courtship.

Although they started alright in Mexico, they had a heated disagreement off-screen, leading Tim to question his choice of partner. Later, they apologized and understood each other's feelings, although Tim still had some reservations about where things were going.

Marissa and Ramses

Although Ramses (35) had a feeling he would be in a love triangle, he eventually grew closer to Marissa (32) after some competition from other suitors. Marissa hoped to break her trend of dating hypermasculine military guys, noticing how in touch Ramses was with his emotions and how he avoided toxic masculinity.

While Marissa joked about being a throuple with another competitor, she and Ramses had a slow burn as they considered their future together. They navigated their home life as Marissa shared her desire to continue as a lawyer, and Ramses agreed he would do whatever he could to ease that load.

Ramses wrote a letter declaring his love for Marissa before they saw each other and proposed, eventually heading to Mexico together. Their bond only deepened on a physical level once that happened.

Brittany and Leo

As Love Is Blind viewers learned about Brittany (33), they saw her connect with Leo (31), who was torn between two women in the pods. Brittany captured his attention with their deep spiritual conversations, but he struggled with his issues while Brittany shared her expectations to be supported by her man.

Leo made every effort to propose to someone else, eventually picking Brittany as his second choice, which became a triggering experience for her.

She expressed her resentment towards him for being the second choice, although he still pushed forward with a proposal while she hesitantly accepted. During the big reveal, she was not as excited about the meeting as he was, and their story ended at that moment.

What Will Happen in Love Is Blind Season 7?

Warning - The rest of this article contains rumored spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 7.

While most of the Love Is Blind Season 7 couples are not mentioned in rumors, Garrett and Taylor seem to be making headlines with their relationship. Rumors on Reddit hinted they would go through with their marriage, suggesting Taylor's brother posted a picture with Garrett on Instagram.

While this picture and Garrett's updated style in his pictures are spurring speculation, there is no online confirmation that he and Taylor are officially married.

That leaves five other couples in the dark about what fans know about their relationships, with six episodes remaining over the next few weeks.

The first six episodes of Love Is Blind Season 6 are streaming on Netflix. Episodes 7 through 9 will be available for viewing on Wednesday, October 9 at midnight PT.