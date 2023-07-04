New Captain America 4 Set Video Reveals Washington D.C. Action

A new set video from production on the MCU's upcoming 2024 sequel, Captain America: Brave New World, takes the action to the capital of the United States of America - Washington, D.C.

Filming for Marvel Studios' Captain America 4 has revealed plenty of exciting information for Anthony Mackie's first MCU solo movie, which goes far beyond the new Captain America getting a fresh new version of his super suit.

A number of recognizable Marvel Easter eggs have already come to prominence through set photos, with Mackie's hero set to face some of his biggest challenges to date as he becomes one of the Avengers' leaders in this sequel.

Captain America 4 Goes to Washington D.C.

Marvel

Photographer account Atlanta Filming shared recently shot set videos and photos from the Washington D.C. production of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World, which wrapped filming at the end of June.

A Washington, D.C. government building is seen in the background on this set as a number of police cars pull up to the sidewalk, leading to officers and government officials jumping into action with guns drawn.

A separate photo showed a stunt double for Shira Haas' Sabra, the MCU's first Israeli superhero, walking down the road with some kind of long strap coming from her hands.

Another video showed off what appears to be a similar set in a nighttime setting, although it's difficult to see exactly what's happening in the scene behind the cars.

From all the movement, it could either be some kind of fight sequence or perhaps somebody being taken into custody by the government, similar to when Garry Shandling's Senator Stern was taken in during Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which was primarily set in Washington D.C. as well and was the first appearance of Mackie's Sam Wilson in the MCU.

How Will Sam Wilson Evolve in Captain America 4?

Taking a look at these set videos, it's no surprise to see how intense the story will get in Captain America 4, especially with the Star-Spangled Avenger heading to the nation's capital for the first time since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

It's also unclear how much this important city will play into the plot of Captain America 4, although it should be expected to have a big role considering Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross will be the United States President in this new movie.

Considering how many police cars and government vehicles are in these set videos, this could either be a moment of trouble for Sam Wilson in the middle of the story or it could wind up with one or more of the film's villains being taken into custody.

And even with so little known about the plot thus far, this sequel's deep ties to the MCU's past and the chances it has to bring major ramifications for the franchise's future should only push anticipation for its arrival even further.

Captain America: Brave New World will debut in theaters on July 26, 2024.