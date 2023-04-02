Captain America 4's Villain Plot Reportedly Revealed (Rumor)

According to a new rumor, a villainous organization will be introduced in Captain America: New World Order and which involves a familiar character.

MCU fans already knew Tim Blake Nelson's Leader was the confirmed villain of the 2024 film.

But this latest rumor suggests that Anthony Mackie's first headliner film involves more villains than originally expected.

Captain America 4's New Antagonist Plot

On The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha, insider Jeff Sneider claimed that he's heard Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val isn't only in Captain America 4 but is "working along five other villains to form the group, the Serpent Society:"

“I’ve heard that she’s in the movie… In 'New World Order'… working along five other villains to form the group, the Serpent Society… and their main mission is to obtain a special metal that is not Vibranium.”

In Marvel Comics, the Serpent Society is an organization comprised of villainous members whose identities are inspired by snakes.

As for those "five other villains," it's worth noting that the society's comic book members have included Viper, Princess Python, and Diamondback.

Interestingly enough, there was casting call buzz for a female character named Diamondback with an additional source claiming Serpent Society ties.

Some have speculated that Captain America 4 actress, Xosha Roquemore, may be playing this particular new MCU character.

As for that "special metal that is not Vibranium," prior rumors suggested Captain America: New World Order features "a new metal called Adamantium," the same element coating Wolverine's bones and claws.

This rumor also finally brings the Serpent Society into play years after Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige first teased the group's existence. At the 2014 El Capitan Theater event in which the Phase 3 slate was revealed, he announced Chris Evans' third movie as Captain America: Serpent Society before revealing the true title of Captain America: Civil War.

Val's Ever-Growing MCU Resume

Even though Marvel Studios has yet to confirm Val's new role within Serpent Society and the organization's pursuit of Adamantium, Jeff Sneider's information supports what other scoopers have heard in recent months.

Now that filming is underway on Captain America 4, further evidence of this particular plot may not be long in coming.

However, it's worth noting that Val is already confirmed for another less than squeaky clean team, the Thunderbolts.

Is her role as the Director of the CIA, a member of Serpent Society, and the Thunderbolts one affiliation too many?

As for who will round out that five-villain team, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is a possibility.

After all, she's already been working with Val; and if the Contessa can belong to more than one group, why not Yelena?

While only time will tell, this new nefarious organization should make things interesting within the MCU moving forward.

Also, their interest in Adamantium is a clear connection to Wolverine who, once again played by Hugh Jackman, is confirmed for another 2024 film, Deadpool 3.

Hopefully, Marvel Studios should have more to share on Captain America 4 in the coming months as filming moves forward.

Captain America: New World Order arrives in theaters on May 3, 2024.