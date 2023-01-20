Captain America 4 Casts Key New Actor Alongside Harrison Ford & More

Captain America: New World Order has cast its newest star whose mystery role will be a major player in the MCU sequel.

Sam Wilson's first MCU solo movie is currently preparing to begin shooting in just two months' time at the end of March. Anthony Mackie will be heading up a star-studded cast in the big-screen follow-up to Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier which includes both familiar faces and MCU newcomers.

Among the top additions to the line-up comes Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross - who replaces William Hurt after his passing last year. Much of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier cast will be tagging along for the ride too, although there is currently no word on Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

In a surprising twist, Shira Haas has also joined the cast as Israeli superhero Sabra, marking the only new character addition so far. But as filming preparations continue, another MCU newcomer has been announced for a major role in New World Order.

Captain America 4 Adds Major Cast Member

Xosha Roquemore

According to Deadline, newcomer actress Xosha Roquemore has joined the cast of Captain America: New World Order in a major role. Roquemore’s role is being kept under wraps as Captain America 4 continues to be shrouded in mystery ahead of the late March beginning of production.

The rising star joins a star-studded cast that already includes Anthony Mackie's Captain America, Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross, Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas' Sabra, Tim Blake Nelson's Leader, and Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!