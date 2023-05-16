First Look at WWE Superstar Seth Rollins' Marvel Villain (Set Photos)

New set photos confirmed the MCU debut of WWE Raw Superstar Seth Rollins as one of the villains of Captain America 4.

Captain America: New World Order is set to introduce several notable villains. Tim Blake Nelson is confirmed to make an MCU comeback as Samuel Sterns aka the Leader, a character he portrayed first in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Meanwhile, Harrison Ford will make his Marvel debut as Thunderbolt Ross, replacing the late William Hurt. Given Ross' antagonistic presence in his previous appearances, it's safe to assume that he is one of the villains in the movie as well alongside the returning Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Val.

Seth Rollins Makes MCU Debut in Captain America 4

Seth Rollins

As shared by @ehowb1, the first look at WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was spotted in costume on the Captain America: New World Order set:

It is unknown which Marvel villain Rollins is playing in Captain America 4, but some have speculated he is one of the members of the Serpent Society.

Rollins joins Dave Bautista (Drax) as the only two WWE Superstars to join the MCU (so far).

Interestingly, a past rumor claimed that the Serpent Society is involved in Captain America 4's story, with the scoop noting that Val is working with the group to "obtain a special metal that is not Vibranium.”

In Marvel Comics, the Serpent Society's notable members include Viper, Princess Python, Diamondback, King Cobra, Bushmaster, Constrictor, and Anaconda. They are an organization composed of villainous members whose identities are inspired by snakes.

Marvel

Who is Seth Rollins' MCU Character? (Theory)

If Seth Rollins does end up playing a member of the Serpent Society, then there are plenty of possibilities for the WWE Raw star.

There is a chance that Rollins could be playing King Cobra, one of the Serpent Society's leaders in the comics. The character is a snake-themed villain who was mutated by a radioactive cobra and has elasticity as his special ability.

Rollins' bravado and star power are quite fitting for him to become the leader of the Serpent Society. If the villain survives, it opens up exciting opportunities for the character to resurface in future MCU projects.

Another possibility for Rollins' MCU character is Frank Payne aka Constrictor. Despite having no powers, the character is skilled in conventional military and espionage training, meaning that it can maximize Rollins' incredible skill and athleticism on screen.

Moreover, Constrictor also has an interesting storyline in Marvel Comics since he initially betrayed the Serpent Society by alerting the Avengers, but he was later beaten within an inch of his life by Anaconda.

Hopefully, an official announcement about Seth Rollins' MCU role will be unveiled soon as filming continues.

Captain America: New World Order is set to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024.