First Look at Harrison Ford's Recast Marvel Character (Set Photos)

The first photos of Harrison Ford as the MCU's recast General "Thunderbolt" Ross surfaced from the Captain America: New World Order set.

A First Look at Harrison Ford's Ross in the MCU

New images from the set of Captain America: New World Order revealed a first look at Harrison Ford in his MCU debut

Ford takes on the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming sequel, following the death of Thunderbolt Ross actor William Hurt.

Just Jared posted the images, as Ford is seen sporting a dress shirt and tie from the New World Order set in Atlanta, Georgia.

This comes shortly after filming for the project started earlier in the month.

