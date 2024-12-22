New Captain America 4 Trailer Brings Back Chris Evans' Steve Rogers

Chris Evans' Captain America is a familiar face in the new trailer for Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America 4 Chris Evans as Old Man Steve Rogers

Even though Captain America: Brave New World is Sam Wilson's movie, that doesn't mean Chris Evans' Steve Rogers won't play a role. 

Set to release on February 14, 2025, Captain America 4 is Anthony Mackie's first feature film as the Star Spangled Man tasked with untangling an international crisis amidst a government conspiracy.

Steve Rogers Shadow Looms Large Over Captain America 4

The newly released trailer for Captain America: Brave New World opens with key moments between Chris Evans' Cap and Anthony Mackie's new headliner hero.

The action-filled trailer spot begins with Sam Wilson's Cap speeding through the skies, reflecting on events from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, such as when Steve runs past Sam in Washington, D.C., saying, "On your left," followed by the two meeting for the first time.

Sam's final flashback comes from the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame where old Steve passes the shield and mantle of Captain America to Sam.

After Sam promises, "I'll do my best," Steve assures him, saying, "It's why it's yours."

The trailer then shifts focus to the present events of Captain America 4, including the international conflict over Adamantium and President Thaddeus Ross' (Harrison Ford) request that Sam rebuild the Avengers. 

As things go wrong, Sam approaches Ross, saying, "Your inner circle has been compromised. Let me fix it." 

But after Ross responds with, "You're not Steve Rogers," a reminder of how the Man Out of Time's shadow still looms over the MCU, Sam replies, "You're right. I'm not." 

The trailer shows Sam Wilson's Cap in action on the ground and in the skies, as well as the new villain Sidewinder, played by Giancarlo Esposito.

Toward the end, fans get a glimpse of Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader before President Ross transforms into Red Hulk. 

The full trailer can be seen below:

How Many Captain Americas in Captain America 4?

Even though Sam Wilson seemingly embraced the title of Captain America in Brave New World, it appears he's still wrestling with living up to Steve Rogers' legacy. 

However, Chris Evans' Avenger won't be the only Cap impacting Mackie's hero journey.

Previous trailers showed that Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), Marvel Comics' first black Captain America from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, will also play a role in Captain America 4

As to whether Chris Evans will appear in Brave New World, it's worth noting that all his scenes in the new trailer were from past Marvel projects. 

However, since The Falcon and the Winter Soldier never quite settled the first Avenger's post-Endgame fate and amidst new reports of Chris Evans' return to Avengers: Doomsday, the likelihood of a cameo or post-credits scene seems higher than ever. 

If so, Captain America 4's Steve Rogers spotlight could prepare audiences for what's to come in this new chapter of Marvel Studios' Captain America story. 

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.

Release Date
February 14, 2025
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Anthony Mackie
Danny Ramirez
Harrison Ford
Tim Blake Nelson
Genres
Action
Adventure
Drama
Superhero
Thriller
