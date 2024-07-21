Will Steve Rogers Return In Captain America 4?

Following the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World, fans wonder if the original Star Spangled Man, Steve Rogers, will appear in an MCU comeback for franchise veteran Chris Evans.

Rogers was one of the few departing heroes to get his happy ending in Avengers: Endgame, heading back to the past to live out life with Peggy Carter. But the Captain America mantle is set to live on through Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, who will take his first theatrical lead in Captain America 4.

Since leaving the MCU in 2019, Chris Evans has been repeatedly asked whether he would reprise Steve Rogers, something the actor has explained he doesn't find "annoying at all."

Evans discussed his hesitance to return in April 2023. He told Good Morning America how he is "very precious with the character" and "protective" of it. He also suggested how "it feels a little soon" to come back and "there are other stories to tell" in the meantime.

The actor explained that a return could be "upsetting if it didn't land" after how perfectly his story was completed in the Infinity Saga before adding how it would "require a near-perfect recipe" for him to reprise Rogers.

That said, the Marvel veteran has given some promising updates over the years, including in September 2023, as he told GQ that he would be willing to return to the MCU, but it would be "no time soon."

The former Captain America actor did say at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo in April 2023 that "there are more Steve Rogers stories to tell," but it didn't appear, at least then, that he saw it as the right time for them.

Is Steve Rogers Dead in the MCU?

In the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers has lived out his life with Peggy Carter - who has been dead in the MCU since 2014 - and is seemingly still around in the present as a retired man in his twilight years.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed the public has dreamt up conspiracy theories about his current whereabouts, such as Rogers living on the moon.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law seemingly offered a further update on the public perception as Jennifer Walters cried over how Rogers' "ass did not deserve to die a virgin," suggesting the public believes him to be dead.

But Bruce Banner appeared to shut down both notions by saying, "Steve Rogers is not a virgin." Not only does this confirm Rogers did lose his virginity, but the reference to him in the present tense also implies he is still alive.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman, who served as a writer on Captain America 4, told Inverse that Marvel Studios wouldn't "tell [him] what happened to Steve." It's unclear whether Spellman has since been let in on the secret since taking his talents to the big screen for Brave New World.

Anthony Mackie later discussed Rogers' current status on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and appeared to confirm he is still alive. He explained how the lack of a death scene for Rogers means "he ain't dead" and told how he thinks the First Avenger is alive.

Between the in-universe clues and comments from Mackie, it appears Rogers isn't dead in the MCU but rather enjoying retirement away from the superhero world.

Sam Wilson told Bucky Barnes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier how "Steve is gone," suggesting the heroes are no longer in contact with their old friend.

Is Chris Evans in Captain America 4?

With Captain America: Brave New World under a year away, it doesn't appear Steve Rogers will appear as the focus shifts to Sam Wilson. After all, a comeback from the original Captain America could risk overshadowing his successor.

If Rogers were to appear in Captain America 4, it would likely only be through a cameo from his older self or a flashback that somehow ties to the movie's tale.

Regardless, fans shouldn't expect to see Rogers getting involved in any action or suiting up to join the fight against Thunderbolt Ross and the Red Hulk.

Even Anthony Mackie cast doubt on Evans's return, saying he is "enjoying life...like an old retired dude" and is "so far gone from Marvel."

But while an appearance in Brave New World may be unlikely for Evans' Rogers, that doesn't mean he will never find his way back to the MCU.

When Will Chris Evans Return to the MCU?

Deadline reported in January 2021 how Evans was nearing a deal to return to the MCU in "some form," but it's unclear if anything came of that. The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the report went viral to say it was "news to [him]," leaving the accuracy of Deadline's claim unclear.

It seems probable that Chris Evans will eventually return to the MCU as Steve Rogers, but it may be further down the line. It may be more likely for the First Avenger to make his comeback in future years with Avengers 5 or Secret Wars, making for a jaw-dropping and fan-pleasing moment.

Fans have also speculated Evans could reprise his other Marvel role with a Multiversal cameo as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, from the early 2000s Fantastic Four movies. And from the sounds of it, the actor is more than game to drop the iconic "flame on" once more in the Multiverse Saga.

In an interview with MTV News' Josh Horowitz, Evans gave an ecstatic "wouldn’t that be great" to reprising his Fantastic Four role and even stated it would be an "easier sell" than coming back as Steve Rogers.

Perhaps Evans could find himself returning as one-fourth of Marvel's First Family as soon as this year's Deadpool & Wolverine, or maybe such a cameo would instead be saved for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

