Marvel Confirms When Chris Evans' Captain America Lost His Virginity

The love lives of the biggest heroes have always been a major player in the superhero genre, and that has always been represented in the MCU. Spider-Man has MJ, Tony Stark has Pepper Potts, Thor has Jane Foster, and Captain America has Peggy Carter, but the road to get him to the love of his life was anything but smooth.

After Steve Rogers found himself frozen in ice and fast-forwarded to the present, the legendary hero lost out on his chance to get the dance he had been waiting for with Carter. During his 12-year tenure in the 21st century, Rogers' only known romantic encounter before returning to the past to live out his life with Peggy was a strange one-off kiss with her niece Sharon during Civil War.

But that has left many to question whether Rogers ever lost his virginity before going back to live out his days with Peggy, and that topic has particularly come back to light with the arrival of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Not only did a clip from the series see Jennifer Walters questioning Bruce Banner on the raunchy topic, but head writer Jessica Gao revealed she was given the true answer.

Now, Marvel finally revealed when Steve Rogers lost his virginity during the series premiere of She-Hulk​​​​​​.

When Did Captain America Lose His Virginity?

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1

During the premiere episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Captain America's virginity status proved to be a common topic of conversation between Bruce Banner and Jennifer Walters.

Prior to the car accident that led Walters to absorb Banner's gamma-infused blood, the She-Hulk-to-be proposed that "Captain America was a virgin." Walters noted that, as per the History channel, Steve Rogers didn't have a girlfriend before being frozen in ice, and proved to be "pretty busy" after coming out as he went from "world-threatening disaster to world-threatening disaster."

Despite this debate cutting short, a post-credit scene finally answered the question of Rogers' virginity status during a drunken conversation between the Hulks. Banner revealed Rogers "lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour," leading Walters to expose that she was sober the whole time and declare "Captain America f***s," with the episode cutting before the cuss finished:

Walters: "Steve Rogers did so much for us, and he never got to experience sex. And did you see that ass? Like that ass did not deserve to die a virgin. It's like so sad." Banner: "Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour." Walters: "Yes! I knew it." Banner: "You're not drunk?" Walters: "Captain America f***s."

Captain America trilogy writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely recently offered their own opinion on the matter in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment's Kevin Polowy. McFeely was always certain that "if you look like that" and are "going city to city" signing autographs as he was in The First Avenger's USO tour, then it would surely happen:

“I think he loses his virginity! Why do people think he's a virgin? I think if you look like that, and you're going city to city, and you're signing autographs the likes of the ladies he's signing autographs for, I've got to imagine that [he would have lost his virginity].”

Markus also made clear that "he is not a choir boy, he's a World War II veteran," and that Rogers "isn't a prude" even though he may often be presented that way:

“And the thing to remember is, Steve Rogers isn't a prude. He may be occasionally presented that way, but he is a guy who believes in right and wrong and all these things, but he is not a choir boy, he's a World War II veteran.”

So Peggy Carter Wasn't Captain America's First?

Many may be disappointed to hear Peggy Carter wasn't Steve Rogers' one and only lover, but the revelation he lost his virginity during the USO tour makes far more sense. After all, Rogers was tall, jacked, and Captain America, the all-American hero. So, there's no doubt he would have had plenty of offers during the months he spent touring the States followed by a troop of attractive dancers.

Unfortunately, the identity of Rogers' lucky lover will likely never be revealed as she could be literally any woman who attended his shows or danced alongside him across America. But the obvious would be Laura Haddock's "Autograph Seeker," as she was credited, who approached Rogers after one of his shows during The First Avenger.

Haddock also played Star-Lord's mother Meredith Quill in Guardians of the Galaxy, leading many to question Gunn whether the "Autograph Seeker" could be the grandmother of the galactic hero. Director James Gunn has since joked about that being the case but insisted no connection was intended, shutting down theories on the topic.

Still, Star-Lord's grandmother potentially being the woman Captain America lost his virginity to is a truly hilarious thought that only brings further to light the connectivity of the MCU. One can only imagine the interaction that could have led to if the two had two crossed paths when the Guardians joined the Avengers in the fight against Thanos.

With She-Hulk having already unraveled one mystery that fans didn't know they wanted the answer to, one can only imagine what's to come from the rest of the season. Perhaps Bruce will offer answers to more questions regarding the Avengers' personal lives in the coming episodes, the possibilities are endless.

The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming now, exclusively on Disney+.