Is Chris Evans’ Cap Really Dead? Marvel Just Hinted at the Answer

Avengers: Endgame saw the departure of half the original Avengers, among which Chris Evans' Steve Rogers was the only one to survive. After returning the Infinity Stones to their historic locations, Rogers took a trip back to the 1940s to live out his days with the love of his life, Peggy Carter, leading to him eventually showing up in the present day as an old man.

Many have since been eager to discover the current status of the elderly Rogers in the aftermath of the Infinity Saga. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, unfortunately, failed to deliver a definitive answer on the topic but did offer some clues, and now the veteran Avenger has barely been mentioned since.

That was until She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brought Rogers back to the forefront of discussion as it asked questions regarding the virginity of the former Captain America. In the midst of that reveal, Marvel Studios may have hidden clues to suggest whether the hero is still alive in the MCU.

Steve Rogers' Post-Endgame Status

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier naturally offered the biggest hints at the status of Steve Rogers in the MCU, as the show dealt with the legacy of the Captain America mantle. However, the exact whereabouts of the original Avenger were left up for debate as the series' creator was kept out of the loop on the secret.

One wild theory that the conspiracy theorists of the MCU had established revolved around Rogers now living on the moon. While that almost certainly isn't the case, Sam Wilson did offer a subtle hint toward the former Captain America's status as he told Bucky that "Steve is gone."

With Wilson now firmly established as the MCU's Captain America, talk of Steve Rogers has gone rather quiet, but the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiere offered new clues to his current status.

What She-Hulk Adds to the Steve Rogers Status Debut

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hinted at Steve Rogers' current status in the MCU during the post-credits in which Jennifer Walters and Bruce Banner discussed the virginity of the former Captain America.

Breaking down in drunken tears, Walters exclaims how "that ass did not deserve to die a virgin," indicating that the world currently believes Rogers to be dead.

But Banner replied with a contradicting statement as he revealed that "Steve Rogers is not a virgin," referring to the hero in the present tense, suggesting he may be alive and living in secret.

Is Chris Evans' Steve Rogers Alive or Dead?

Exactly what happened to Steve Rogers during his time travel adventure has been consistently debated by fans, leading many to call for a project exploring his mission to return the Infinity Stones. But ultimately, the MCU has already revealed the endpoint of that story as Rogers lived out his life with Peggy Carter and eventually reunited with his former comrades as an old man.

Still, there are plenty of questions regarding how this works, as this appears to violate the MCU's established rules for traversing the space-time continuum. Not only should Rogers' adventure have created a branched timeline, but surely the TVA should have been hot on his trail and he deviated from the course of the Sacred Timeline.

Perhaps Rogers did live out his life in the established MCU, or maybe he spent his years in a branched timeline. Should Rogers have jumped between timelines to pass the shield to Sam Wilson, then perhaps he returned to his own reality afterward, explaining how he could be "gone" and not dead.

Nonetheless, at least from the understanding of Bruce Banner, Steve Rogers is alive and well, but exactly where is unclear. Maybe more answers will come in the near future as Chris Evans has been reported to return to the MCU, possibly in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.