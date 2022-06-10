Chris Evans Open to Marvel Return Amid MCU Comeback Rumors

Avengers: Endgame brought a fitting conclusion to some of the journeys of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and one of them was Chris Evans' Captain America. The Star-Spangled Avenger's story ended on a happy note, with the character finally receiving his worthwhile ending with Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter. However, there are still lingering questions about Steve Rogers that have yet to be answered.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made a massive step forward by introducing Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson as the MCU's new Captain America. Still, the Disney+ series didn't address if Rogers is still alive or even give a hint about his whereabouts.

While fans are waiting for a concrete update about the potential comeback of the original Captain America, Evans shared interesting comments about the topic in a new interview.

Chris Evans Responds to Potential Captain America Return

While gearing up for the upcoming worldwide release of Lightyear, Chris Evans addressed the possibility of returning as Captain America for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with Comicbook, Evans first admitted that his return centered around the Star-Spangled Avenger returning the six Infinity Stones after Avengers: Endgame "seems to be something people would like to see." However, the MCU veteran pointed out that it would be a "tall order" for him, citing the fact that he had a "good run" already.

Despite being hesitant about returning to the "precious" role, Evans said that he is open to a comeback if the conditions are "perfect:"

“That seems to be something people would like to see. I don’t want to disappoint anybody but it’s tough to... It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it. It’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”

Back in January 2021, Deadline shared that Evans is expected to return as Captain America in an unknown project, revealing that the actor will return as Steve Rogers “in at least one Marvel property with the door open for a second film.” The outlet also noted that the reported project is separate from Anthony Mackie's Captain America 4.

Will Chris Evans Return in Avengers 5?

Given that the MCU is now exploring the Multiverse, there are many ways for Chris Evans' Captain America to make a surprise comeback. However, the actor's latest comments made it pretty clear that he would suit up again if the story makes sense, and a narrative set in the past would be the best fit.

It's possible that it was Marvel Studios' intention not to show Steve Rogers' adventure to bring back the six Infinity Stones to their own respective timeline, and it could be saving it as a future project. The highly-anticipated reunion between Rogers and the Red Skull combined with a high-stakes narrative is enough material for content.

Another story that makes sense for a Steve Rogers-centric project is his adventures with Scarlet Johansson's Black Widow and Sam Wilson in between the events of Civil War and Infinity War.

Still, there's no better way to make a massive return for the MCU veteran than to be featured again in another Avengers movie.

While Avengers 5 is still a little way down the road, Evans making a Portals-like entrance similar to what happened in Avengers: Endgame would be a proper approach to handle his comeback. This doesn't mean that Steve Rogers will end up saving the day, but offering his wisdom to the current roster of Earth's Mightiest Heroes would fit his character.

The reported Captain America 4 could also showcase Steve Rogers in a cameo role that could eventually lead to his rumored solo project.

Whatever the case, Evans being open to a return is a positive development for the MCU as it expands its storytelling possibilities.