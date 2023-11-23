Chris Evans' Captain America Could Return in These 3 MCU Movies

Marvel Studios has three upcoming movies where Chris Evans could return as the MCU's first Captain America.

While Avengers: Endgame finally gave Steve Rogers his happy ending, the 2019 film - followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+ - raised questions that have yet to be answered and kept the door cracked for a Cap comeback.

In the years since, reports have claimed Evans is "expected" to return "in some form."

Amidst new rumblings of an OG Avengers revival, here's every upcoming movie where those Star-Spangled rumors could become a reality.

3 Movies Where Chris Evans Could Return

Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios

Set to release February 14, 2025, Captain America 4 is Anthony Mackie's first big-screen outing as Cap featuring Harrison Ford as President Thunderbolt Ross and the return of Liv Tyler as The Incredible Hulk's Betty Ross.

Since Chris Evans' old Steve Rogers passed the shield and his Cap mantle to Sam Wilson in Endgame, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier referenced Steve's mysterious whereabouts, what better MCU project for Evans to return and answer those unknowns than in Captain America: Brave New World?

It's also worth noting that Mackie seemingly confirmed Steve Rogers is still alive on Jimmy Kimmel Live, saying, "I didn’t see him die! I don’t know, I saw Chris two weeks ago, and he looked pretty good."

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Marvel Studios

Avengers 5 and a culmination event for the Multiverse Saga, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty isn't only expected to feature Kang Variants but also those of MCU heroes.

Whether that involves alternate or resurrected versions of Infinity Saga heroes is pure speculation. However, this is the Multiverse Saga, and Avengers: Endgame offered a preview with two Caps battling each other as well as Steve taking advantage of a new life on a different timeline.

While the "Man Out of Time" in the time-traveling tyrant's movie would only be poetic, the future of this film is a little less certain amidst Jonathan Majors' legal issues, delays, and the departure of director Destin Daniel Cretton.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Following Avengers: Then Kang Dynasty is Avengers 6 or Secret Wars which fans are anticipating as the ultimate Marvel movie crossover, bringing together past and present characters as well pre-MCU heroes like Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman.

In the comics, Secret Wars occurs after a Multiversal Incursion destroys various universes, bringing Multiversal characters to Battleworld.

If Old Cap or a Variant of Steve Rogers isn't present for this event, another possibility is the actor's reprisal as 2005's Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, who Chris Evans says he would "love" to revisit and would be "an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap:"

"Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day."

BONUS: Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios

Audiences don't have to wait until The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars for Multiversal cameos.

Deadpool 3, which arrives in theaters on July 26, 2024, is laying the groundwork for future Avengers films by bringing former Marvel characters under the MCU banner, such as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Jennifer Garner's Elektra.

If Chris Evans is playing Johnny Storm, then his role may be revealed in the Deadpool threequel as opposed to Avengers 5 or 6.

Will Chris Evans Actually Return to the MCU?

Of the three original MCU heroes whose stories concluded in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans' Cap is the only one whose ending raised more questions than answers.

But this mystery isn't the product of pure fan speculation. Marvel Studios pointed out Cap's unknown whereabouts while rumors persist of Evans' eventual return.

Still, Sam Wilson only just embraced the mantle of Captain America which, Chris Evans says, "isn't mine anymore" but Anthony Mackie's.

Also, when asked about a reprisal, Chris Evans has often expressed his hesitancy, saying, "I’m very precious with the character, That’s the problem. I’m so protective of it."

Therefore, if the actor returns, fans should expect him to be Old Cap, a dramatically different Variant of his Cap, or Fantastic Four's Johnny Storm - not the Captain America from the Infinity Saga films.

If Old Cap, a cameo in Captain America 4 seems like a safe bet but only to serve as a mentor to Sam and help him in his new role.

However, if he's Johnny Storm, Deadpool 3, The Kang Dynasty, and particularly Secret Wars are all possibilities and a role that would allow him to do something different.

Deadpool 3 arrives on July 26, 2024, Captain America: Brave New World premieres on February 14, 2025, and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars are expected to debut on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, respectively.