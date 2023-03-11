MCU: 5 Upcoming Movies Chris Evans’ Cap Could Return In

Where could Chris Evans potentially make a return as Steve Rogers/Captain America during the MCU's upcoming slate of movies from the Multiverse Saga?

Evans hasn't been seen in the MCU since his highly-emotional exit from the franchise in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, where he went back in time to live a life with Peggy Carter before passing the mantle and shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson. But with the actor being one of the pillars that built the MCU from the ground up, questions are always coming up about whether he could return to the role.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Mackie indicated that Evans' former Captain America is still alive in the MCU, even though he's well past his 100th birthday canonically:

Kimmel: "Old Cap is ok, then? Old Cap is alive?” Mackie: "Yeah! I think so! I didn’t see him die! I don’t know, I saw Chris two weeks ago, and he looked pretty good."

There's also the simple fact that the MCU is in the Multiverse Saga, with potential Steve Rogers Variants realistically laying in wait for the right opportunity in the story to show up and help the Avengers again.

With all that being said, here are the five movies that have at least a slight chance of including Chris Evans' Steve Rogers/Captain America, with the films ordered from most to least likely to feature Evans.

Disclaimer: This article is not meant to insinuate that Chris Evans will take back Anthony Mackie's role as Captain America, but rather speculate which films Evans' Steve Rogers could logically make an appearance in.

1.) Captain America: New World Order

Marvel Studios

Anthony Mackie will officially get his first MCU solo movie with Captain America: New World Order after taking over the Captain America mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. With this being his first big movie as the Star-Spangled Avenger, as well as his first movie since Avengers: Endgame, a Chris Evans cameo could be quite a natural fit for this sequel.

Captain America 4 would most likely include Evans in a short cameo moment to have Steve Rogers reunite with Sam Wilson for either guidance or reassurance, especially with old villains like the Leader and Thunderbolt Ross in his path. Additionally, rumors teased that Sebastian Stan could be in line for a return as Bucky Barnes, which could facilitate a reunion between the three heroes.

Of all the options for movies that Evans may come back for, Captain America 4 would be the easiest avenue for a comeback with old Steve Rogers imparting his wisdom on the new Avengers leader.

2.) Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is looking to make Avengers: Secret Wars the biggest comic book movie event in history, with rumors pointing to the sequel bringing in heroes and villains from every corner of the Multiverse. But while the main focus for fans will be on non-MCU heroes joining the Marvel Studios story, seeing Chris Evans come back as Captain America here could have just as big of an impact.

The sixth Avengers movie will almost certainly adapt from the Secret Wars storyline from Marvel Comics, in which two different universes collide with one another before being destroyed entirely. There's also the introduction of Battleworld, which features multiple Variants of countless characters from across the Multiverse, introducing a perfect avenue for Evans to make a comeback.

This movie would most likely include an alternate-universe Variant of Evans' Captain America rather than the older one from Earth-616, which would give him a chance to get back into the action for one last go. And that doesn't even take into account that he may reprise his role as the Human Torch from his Fantastic Four movies as well, although nothing says he can't do both.

3.) Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Marvel Studios

Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror is set to unleash hell on the Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, utilizing a number of his Variants across the Multiverse in order to rule over all of time and space. This will unquestionably bring back Sam Wilson's Captain America, as has been teased in rumors, although there could be a small window for Steve Rogers to appear as well.

This would most likely be a smaller role for Evans in a similar vein to what was mentioned for Captain America 4, with Steve Rogers offering guidance and leadership to Sam Wilson and the Avengers for a moment. There's also a small chance that a Multiversal Steve Rogers could come into play from another dimension, but that idea would be more plausible for Avengers 6 than Avengers 5.

This would also give Evans credits in all five Avengers movies to date, which would make him one of less than a handful of MCU stars to boast that status depending on stars like Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor). And while this movie will certainly focus more on the new crop of Avengers, an appearance by Steve Rogers would make for quite an impactful moment in the story.

4.) Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios

Deadpool 3 will change the game for the MCU in 2024, becoming the first Marvel Studios movie in which the Multiverse will truly "crack open" and make its impact felt across the entire franchise. And while Chris Evans may not be the first choice fans think of when imagining who could cameo in this threequel, there's one key report that may eventually bring the MCU veteran into the adventure for a moment alongside Wade Wilson and Wolverine.

Deadpool 3 is rumored to visit other Marvel franchises formerly under the 20th Century Fox umbrella, specifically mentioning Evans' Fantastic Four team as one of the franchises that will be explored. Evans would reunite with Ioan Gruffudd (Mr. Fantastic), Jessica Alba (Sue Storm), and Michael Chiklis (The Thing) should this rumor come true, getting the opportunity to utilize his own comedic nature alongside Deadpool who will surely be one of the MCU's funniest characters.

There are also the real possibilities that Evans could appear as a Multiversal Cap Variant from another universe or the Earth-616 Cap as well, should Wade decide to seek out somebody who's known as one of this universe's greatest heroes. And with Marvel looking to make a splash for Deadpool's introduction into the MCU, a Captain America cameo could be an unforgettable moment for the Merc with a Mouth, especially after Evans already pulled a similar stunt in Ryan Reynolds' Free Guy in 2021.

5.) Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios

Thunderbolts will bring together a unique team of heroes and former villains in a movie that will serve as Phase 5's big team-up outing, potentially acting as the last movie of the phase as well. And while this movie is arguably the least likely one in which Chris Evans might return, one character could open a path for his inclusion - James Buchanan Barnes.

Bucky is set to serve as the "de facto leader" for the Thunderbolts, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, putting him in a position that's usually been occupied by Steve Rogers with the Avengers. And considering that Bucky and Steve are still as close as ever, even though Bucky may not know where his old friend is for now, the Winter Soldier may look to the former Captain America for guidance in his new leadership position.

This role would most likely be only a cameo of some sort, almost certainly utilizing old Cap with the Multiverse almost definitely not playing a factor in the Thunderbolts plot. And with it being one of Phase 5's last movies, if not its last one as a whole, a Steve Rogers inclusion may make the film feel even that much more like something big to close out a new slate of exciting adventures.

Where do you think Chris Evans' Captain America will return? Do you think he'll find the right movie to use for that comeback?