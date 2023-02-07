Sebastian Stan’s Captain America 4 Role Details Revealed (Report)

While Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes hasn't been confirmed for Captain America: New World Order yet, a new rumor teased how he'll be utilized in the MCU sequel.

Since taking a co-leading role alongside Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, Stan's MCU future has been mostly a mystery. Thankfully, after Captain America 4 hits theaters in Spring 2024, Stan is confirmed for another MCU appearance in Thunderbolts as he takes more of a heroic role alongside a unique group of misfits in what's currently listed as the last movie of Phase 5.

The actor joked about "(needing) some time away from Anthony (Mackie)" following their efforts together on Disney+, although there's certainly plenty of hope to see these two Infinity Saga heroes reunited once more in the next Captain America solo movie.

Sebastian Stan's Place in Captain America 4

The Cosmic Circus revealed new details about how Sebastian Stan will reprise his role as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier in Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order.

While he wasn't announced as part of the cast at the D23 Fan Expo, the site heard from trusted sources that Bucky Barnes is expected to make a brief appearance in Captain America 4.

He's reportedly only set to have one or two scenes in the movie before moving into Thunderbolts, although it was also noted that a rewrite was submitted close to the new year. This means there's a chance Bucky's role could increase or decrease in size, although the bottom line is that he's likely to join the movie in some capacity.

How Big Is Bucky's Role in Captain America 4?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier allowed Anthony Mackie to fully complete his evolution from the Falcon into Captain America in all but one episode next to Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier as they navigated the world post-Avengers: Endgame. And while that series ended with Bucky finally becoming more accepting of his past and moving forward from it, it appears that he won't be tied too firmly to his partner in the next adventure.

Since Bucky and Sam only started working together in Captain America: Civil War, they don't have the same kind of history that Bucky did with Steve Rogers in Phase 1. Therefore, it makes some sense that Stan won't be as closely attached to Mackie's hero in Captain America 4, possibly only being there for a couple of important moments as Sam works through his newest challenges.

But while this new movie won't feature a ton of Bucky, Thunderbolts will change that by having him in a leading role for the first time since his 2021 Disney+ show. And with that to look forward to, he remains a vital player in the MCU for at least the next couple of years.

Captain America: New World Order will debut in theaters on May 3, 2024.