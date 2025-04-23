Marvel Studios Confirms 2 MCU Actors Will Appear In All 6 Phases

With the final MCU movie in Phase 5 only weeks away, fans may be looking ahead to Phase 6, which will bring with it a significant milestone for two Marvel actors.

When it comes down to it, where Marvel divides its Phases (beyond Phase 1 ending after The Avengers) can be a bit arbitrary.

Phase 2, for instance, begins with Iron Man 3 and ends with Ant-Man. Then, Phase three starts with Captain America: Civil War and ends with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

As such, it is easy to lose track of which Phase the MCU is in now — Phase 5, soon to be Phase 6.

2 Actors Will Appear In All 6 MCU Phases

With the announcement of several Avengers: Doomsday castings comes the confirmation that two fan-favorite Marvel characters will end up having appeared at least once in all six Phases of the MCU.

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

First, is Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Loki has not only just appeared in every Phase, but he was even the big bad of Phase 1, who is technically defeated at the end of it.

Still, that has never stopped the trickster god, and his ending from Loki Season 2 (watching over the timelines of the Multiverse for eternity) does not seem to be any different, thanks to Hiddleston's upcoming appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

In Phase 1, Hiddleston appeared as Loki in:

Thor

The Avengers

In Phase 2:

Thor: The Dark World

In Phase 3:

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

In Phase 4:

Loki (Season 1)

(Season 1) What If...? (voice only) (Season 1)

In Phase 5:

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (post-credits scene)

(post-credits scene) Loki (Season 2)

(Season 2) What If...? (voice only) (Season 2)

(voice only) (Season 2) What If...? (voice only) (Season 3)

In Phase 6:

Avengers: Doomsday (future)

Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier)

A staple in Captain America movies, if nothing else, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes has gone on an extensive journey throughout his time in the MCU.

With someone who has lived through as many years as Bucky has (though, for many of those years he was either frozen in ice or unwillingly out on missions as a Hydra soldier/weapon). Before fans see him in Avengers: Doomsday, though, they will see a lot of the character in the upcoming Thunderbolts* film, rounding out Phase 5.

In Phase 1, Stan appeared as Bucky Barnes in:

Captain America: The First Avenger

In Phase 2:

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Ant-Man (post-credits scene)

In Phase 3:

Captain America: Civil War

Black Panther (post-credits scene)

(post-credits scene) Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

In Phase 4:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

What If...? (voice only) (Season 1)

In Phase 5:

What If...? (voice only) (Season 2)

(voice only) (Season 2) What If...? (voice only) (Season 3)

(voice only) (Season 3) Captain America: Brave New World

Thunderbolts* (future)

In Phase 6:

Avengers: Doomsday (future)

Actors Who Are Close, But Missing A Phase

There are several more MCU actors who have appeared in almost every Phase, having been (or eventually will be) in four or five out of the six.

Additionally, this list will only include live-action appearances, since Hiddleston and Stan also fit that criteria in all six Phases anyway.

Actors Who Have Been in All Phases So Far, Not Confirmed (yet) for 6:

Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan)

Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine)

Actors Who are Confirmed to Appear in 5 Phases:

