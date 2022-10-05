Anthony Mackie Reveals Why Sam & Bucky's Next Reunion Is ‘Inevitable’

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes became a rather popular duo in the latter installments of the MCU's Infinity Saga. Having both been contenders to replace Steve Rogers as Captain America, the pair went on to lead their own Disney+ series with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Captain America legacy story only cemented Sam and Bucky as one of the MCU's most beloved duos, especially given the off-screen rapport the actors share. While Marvel Studios has yet to confirm when they will next take the screen together, both already have major starring roles set for Phase 5 in Summer 2024.

Not only will Sam Wilson take the lead in Captain America: New World Order in May, but Bucky Barnes will star in Thunderbolts just months later in July. Although neither actor has yet been confirmed to appear in the other's blockbuster movie, Anthony Mackie has some thoughts on their "inevitable" reunion.

Will Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes Reunite in the MCU?

Marvel

During a recent interview with Distractify, Sam Wilson actor Anthony Mackie addressed whether his Captain America will reunite with Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes after their Disney+ team-up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Mackie noted that the acting duo "work really well together" and - just like Thanos - he thinks it's "inevitable" that they will eventually "cross paths in the universe again:"

“Sebastian and I work really well together. We have a lot of fun together. We’re old enough now to where we can’t get in trouble anymore. So, you know, I think it’s inevitable that at some point in time, we’ll cross paths in the universe again.”

The Captain America: New World Order star also responded to Stan's hilarious comments to The Hollywood Reporter that he was finally free of his MCU co-star. Mackie joked that "He can never be free of me!”

When Will Sam and Bucky Finally Reconnect?

Sebastian Stan currently has a trend of appearing in every Captain America installment, one can only imagine that will continue under Sam Wilson's reign. Although, when questioned about New World Order, Stan appeared to jokingly suggest he may not be involved this time around.

Alternatively, the newly-established Captain America could appear in Thunderbolts, especially after several members of the team - Bucky, Valentina, and John Walker - were involved with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. This could be for a fly-by conversation, a post-credit stinger, or maybe even to get involved in the action.

The MCU has plenty of opportunities for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes to reunite. But with New World Order and Thunderbolts releasing and shooting just months apart, the schedules may not align to make a reunion happen, unless it were just to be for a short-lived interaction.

As of now, the next time Sam and Bucky appear likely to share the screen in the MCU comes with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. With all hands undoubtedly on deck for the fight with Jonathon Majors' Kang the Conqueror, hopefully, there will be time for more fun banter between Steve Rogers' closest friends.

Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024, and Thunderbolts will follow on July 26, 2024. But for now, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+.