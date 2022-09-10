MCU: Sebastian Stan Confirmed to Star In 2024 Marvel Studios Movie

Captain America: The First Avenger introduced audiences to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes.

All three have gone on to be featured frequently throughout the MCU, namely Evans and Stan.

After Captain America's time-traveling trip to return the stones, he hung passed down the shield and effectively wrote Evans out of the MCU after an eight-year run.

However, Atwell is still working with Marvel Studios, appearing in What If...? and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Stan picked up where he left off, assisting a new Captain America (Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson) take command of the responsibility in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

As that Disney+ show came to a close, there was no surprise that a Captain America 4 film would be announced starring Mackie, but nothing seemed set in stone for Stan.

A new report confirms when Bucky Barnes will return to the MCU.

The Winter Soldier Joins the Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios

D23 has confirmed that Sebastian Stan will officially return as Bucky Barns in July 2024's Thunderbolts.

He's joined by Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Yelena (Florence Pugh), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko).

Winter Soldier's Role with the Thunderbolts

The inter-dynamic of this patched-together team immediately looks interesting.

The last time fans checked Bucky Barnes and John Walker weren't exactly friends. Even after the US Agent slightly redeemed himself in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finale.

Some of that animosity may lend itself to be a comedic element of this rag-tag team.