Marvel Announces New Helen Cho Actress 10 Years After MCU Debut

Marvel will bring Helen Cho back into the spotlight via a new actress, a decade after the character's biggest appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Helen Cho had a small but important role in the MCU's second Avengers movie, assisting Earth's Mightiest Heroes before Ultron forced her to help in his quest to upgrade his body. While she has not been seen since then in the MCU, another universe is confirmed to bring her back.

Disney cast Lauren Tom to voice Helen Cho in the upcoming Disney Jr. show, Iron Man and his Awesome Friends, which will also stream on Disney+. Known for her live-action work in Friends, The Joy Luck Club, and Supernatural (see more on Supernatural's original ending here), Tom is also an accomplished voiceover artist, with hundreds of credits to her name. Now, she will reenter the greater Marvel universe in a new capacity for Disney Jr.

Confirmed by Disney Jr., Tom will take on the animated version of Helen Cho for this new Iron Man show, which also enlisted John Stamos to portray Howard Stark. While Helen's role in the show is yet to be revealed, she will be a key player in the main cast of actors. This will also be a new take on Helen Cho, portrayed by Claudia Kim in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Kim has not returned to play her role since that time.

Iron Man and his Awesome Friends is the latest in a line of youth-oriented Marvel shows on Disney Jr., starring John Stamos, Mason Blomberg, Tony Hale, Vanessa Bayer, Fred Tatasciore, and more. Focused on a young Tony Stark, the titular Iron Man will team up with his best friends, Riri Williams (Ironheart) and Amadeus Cho (Iron Hulk) to protect their world from terrifying new villains like Ultron, Swarm, and Absorbing Man. Iron Man and his Awesome Friends begins airing on Disney Jr. on Monday, August 11, and episodes will debut the next day on Disney+.

Helen Cho Returns, Leading Fans to Ask About Amadeus Cho

Marvel Studios

With Helen Cho having only made one appearance in the MCU's 17-year history, her inclusion in this new animated show has many asking if she will return to the live-action saga. In that same vein, the same question comes up for her popular son, Amadeus Cho, who turns into another version of the Hulk in Marvel Comics.

Looking at where Helen could reappear, one potential option could be the upcoming Vision Quest series, which is already bringing back Age of Ultron characters like Ultron and Friday. Considering Helen's ties to multiple AI systems, seeing her return could give fans a new update on what she has been up to over the last decade. She could still be invested in the kinds of technology that will be seen in this series, especially with that tech threatening the world yet again.

The real question is where Amadeus will show up next, as he has been discussed for a role in the MCU for years. Most likely, he would be tied to whatever project Marvel is planning for the Young Avengers, who may go under the Champions moniker for Marvel Studios. With nearly half a dozen younger heroes already operating in the MCU in some form, Cho could be introduced as a new Hulk amongst them at some point, depending on how Marvel plans to bring his debut.

Regardless of the specifics, Helen and Amadeus are on many fans' wishlists for the MCU's future, especially as the universe continues to expand into new stories.