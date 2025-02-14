Love Is Blind Season 8 Cast and Couples (Photos)

Love Is Blind Season 8 includes a diverse cast of 32 singles, which includes the likes of nurses, cheerleaders, and world travelers.

Netflix's global dating experiment is back for another Valentine's Day extravaganza as a new batch of single men and women will look to fall in love before seeing one another face-to-face.

They will only communicate while inside the pods as they try to find a romantic connection to find out if love is truly blind.

Love is Blind Season 8 premiered on Netflix on February 14.

Love Is Blind Season 8 Cast Guide

Women:

Amanda, 43

Amanda

Amanda wants nothing but to experience a genuine meet-cute with somebody, and she thinks that she will achieve that in Love is Blind Season 8. Outside of the reality series, she works as a district retail manager.

At 43, Amanda told Tudum that she thinks "sometimes [her] age can be a factor." Still, she is not bothered by the fact that she is the oldest single to enter the pods.

Amanda is looking for someone who has emotional maturity above anything, a man who loves her cooking, and is good with communication.

Ashley, 28

Ashley

Ashley's main goal in Love Is Blind Season 8 is to look for a man who can see beauty in life's simplest moments, someone who is willing to be with her as they navigate their ups and downs in life.

At 28 years old, she works as a client success manager.

According to her profile, she wants to find a "secure man," someone who is confident with who he is no matter what. She wants her future partner who can embrace her "excitability" fully.

Brittany, 35

Brittany

Brittany says that she's open to new experiences, which is why she decided to join the pod dating experiment of Love Is Blind Season 8.

In Episode 1, she reveals that she looking to find the one person who "sees [her] as their little lucky charm."

While she admits that she struggles with punctuality, the fact that she is a successful partnership executive who's worked with the NBA, NFL, and MLB proves that she is an incredible catch to whomever she ends up with.

She also has an active lifestyle since she previously played and coached Division I college basketball.

Casandra, 30

Casandra

Casandra wants to go all in and find the love of her life in Love Is Blind Season 8, especially someone who has a good sense of humor.

Aside from a man who can make her laugh all the time, Casandra is looking for someone whom she can be vulnerable with and who can hang with her circle of friends.

Kylie, 28

Kylie

Kylie openly declares that she is part of the pod dating experiment to find her husband.

At 28 years old, Kylie is a medical student who loves shopping. While she may be deemed a shopaholic, she is willing to compromise once she ends up with the right man for her.

According to her profile, she is a "very religious person," noting, "I’m looking for somebody who [also] has those traditions and is willing to share them with me and raise a family."

Lauren, 31

Lauren

Lauren, 31, is determined to find a romantic connection that will last a lifetime so that she can fulfill her dreams of starting a family.

As a former teacher who is now working in educational sales, Lauren knows what it takes to get to know someone by asking a lot of questions.

However, she is worried about her tendency to overthink and process everything, which could derail her crucial decision-making in the pods.

In Episode 1, she admits that finding a romantic partner is like "the one little missing piece that [she] hasn't really figured out," but she hopes the Love Is Blind experiment will work wonders for her matchmaking journey.

Madison, 28

Madison

Madison's passion for art has reinvented her outlook on life by allowing herself to not settle for less when it comes to love.

As someone who has "goofy girl" energy, she wants to find someone who will understand her busy schedule and the fact that she's "really bad at texting."

Madison also says that she can't be with someone whose emotional intelligence and intellectual connection don't align.

Meg, 31

Meg

Meg is a charismatic and free-spirited Oncology nurse who prioritizes work all the time.

However, she is looking forward to changing things up since she wants to prioritize looking for the love of her life, with her trying to go all out in the pods.

She also wants someone with a good sense of humor and a kind person who will do great things with her and for the community.

Meg is also not shy to showcase her nerdy side, such as having conversations about aliens, ghosts, and other questions about the universe.

Molly, 30

Molly

Molly is not shy to admit that she hasn't had a serious boyfriend in her lifetime, saying, "I never felt the need to have a boyfriend just to have a boyfriend."

As a go-getter and former Minnesota Timberwolves cheerleader, she is eager to find someone who will openly support her no matter what while guiding her in making game-changing decisions that can change her life forever.

Due to her experience working as an executive assistant, Molly knows what it takes to be organized and responsible enough to handle everything for her and her future family.

Monica, 28

Monica

Monica loves music. In fact, she reveals in Episode 1 that she is playing music constantly to calm her down, and she loves "everything but country."

The 28-year-old up-and-coming digital marketing expert is hoping that the pods will translate to a positive dating experience, especially after recently dating her dating apps.

Monica isn't shy to admit that she is a family-oriented woman, considering that she is her most authentic self whenever she is with her mom, dad, and sister.

Given that nothing ever worked out in her past, she decides to join the pod dating experiment to do something drastically different to hopefully end up with the love of her life.

Sara, 29

Sara

Sara, 29, is another oncology nurse who is part of the pool of single women in Love Is Blind Season 8.

She says in her bio that a "goal-oriented guy" is at the top of her wishlist as well as finding someone who she can connect to at a deeper level.

During her downtime, Sara is also a gamer who is an avid fan of Call of Duty.

Taylor, 32

Taylor

It is no secret that Taylor loves Christmas. In fact, she wants to be in her own Christmas rom-com with the future love of her life.

At 32 years old, she works as a colonoscopy nurse.

By joining the pod dating experiment of Love Is Blind, she hopes to end up with a "genuine, loyal, caring, adventurous, and funny" man.

After dealing with messy relationships in the past, Taylor is ready to go all out in love by devoting herself "fearlessly and wholeheartedly" to the man of her dreams.

Tiera, 34

Tiera

Tiera is a career woman and a strong individual who finished her MBA at her dream university.

By not giving up on her dream in academics, she proves to herself that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.

While she doesn't believe in dating apps and the whole experiment at first, Tiera wants to step outside of her comfort zone and take the risk of finding the love of her life uniquely.

One of her non-negotiables in finding someone is a man who would respect her faith, noting, "[Faith] is not something [she] can sacrifice for love."

Vanessa, 31

Vanessa

Vanessa is a woman who has a lot of passion and hobbies, which include dancing, horseback riding, and spontaneous camping trips and road trips.

She is looking for a man who can keep up with her adventurous side and who is not afraid of trying something new from time to time.

Joining the pod experiment presents many opportunities for Vanessa to find some genuine connections through deep conversations.

Virginia, 34

Virginia

Virginia, 34, is an adventurous woman and a "big foodie" who simply wants to look for the right man for her.

Aside from her fun side, she is a catch in many guy's eyes since she has a doctorate in healthcare administration and she recently went from private practice to a hospital. Interestingly, she is also a former cheerleader for the NBA.

According to her profile, Virginia wants a guy who is patient and faith-driven and who is willing to go the long haul with her no matter what.

For Virginia, it doesn't matter if the guy is older or younger than her. She says in Episode 1 that she already learned that "maturity has nothing to do with age."

She is definitely inside the pods to "date somebody different," considering she doesn't want to continue to date her same type.

Yemi, 30

Yemi

Yemi admits that she is having difficulty in the dating scene because of not finding someone whom she can have a genuine connection with.

While she points out that she is a little intimidating to some men, the 30-year-old product sales manager is prepared to find the right balance between her career and romance to end up with the right person.

She wants to find someone who is an "ambitious guy who allows [her] to feel comfortable and helps [her] grow."

Men:

Adam, 33

Adam

Adam is an adventurous world-traveler who is hoping to find a woman who can keep up with his annual travel plans.

While he has somehow given up in finding the right woman for him after some bad experiences in the past, he sees Love Is Blind as a way to reinvigorate his desire to find romance.

As a fashion director, he keeps himself busy by elevating his men's clothing business.

Alex, 29

Alex

Alex admits that he was "extremely unattractive" when he was younger, resulting to him being "relentlessly" bullied in school.

The 29-year-old commercial real estate broker is looking for someone who can love him for who he is and not based on what he looks like.

He says that he just wants someone who is kind and understanding. An added bonus would be a woman who is as adventurous like him.

Andrew, 27

Andrew

Andrew sees the pod dating experiment as a way to figure out the true meaning of love and what it really means for each of the singles in the reality series.

The 27-year-old realtor and a former Army helicopter mechanic is a man who has been constantly searching for answers to the not so simple questions, and he hopes that the woman of his dreams will join him in that quest if they end up together.

As someone who prioritizes his faith, he wants to find a woman who can also join him in strengthening his spiritual journey no matter what.

Ben, 28

Ben

Ben is not shy to admit that he has this competitive side that never backs down in anything. Still, he is not yet a winner in this game called love.

He hopes to find a woman who can match his energy while understanding his vulnerable side and playful personality.

Ben is also a team player, and he knows how to make people feel welcome, especially if they are being left out.

Benji, 26

Benji

As the youngest single man in the pods, Benji looks to defy the odds and find the right woman for him.

He wants to look for a woman who can travel the world with him, be spontaneous, and pushes him out of his comfort zone.

Brad, 35

Brad

Brad is looking to find a woman who can be his best friend and lover at the same time.

After dealing with some "mean [women]" in the past, the 35-year-old dentist wants to take things slow and get to know his future bride in the pods.

Outside of being a dentist, Brad also has some passion for dancing, considering he won $10,000 after joining a freestyle dance competition in Miami Beach.

Brian, 30

Brian

At a young age, Brian already opened his wine bar, and his business-minded self has always been at the top of the game ever since.

However, prioritizing his business over anything else have placed the search for the woman of his dreams in the backburner.

He is looking for someone who can help him understand a better work-life balance.

Daniel, 30

Daniel

Daniel is no stranger to the spotlight since he was a former Gerber baby model in the past. He is a strong advocate of true love because his parents never separated due to their long-lasting marriage.

Daniel wants to build a family with a woman who can accept his vulnerable side. He also has the willingness to compromise in any situation to make a relationship work.

In Episode 1, one of his main concerns is his height. Standing at 5'8", he admits that it is important for girls to have a guy who is taller than them.

If it matters to the girls to find someone who is taller than them, he says that "they're just probably not for me."

David, 33

David

David may sound arrogant at first, but he is a genuinely great guy.

As someone who works in the medical aesthetics industry, David is not shy to admit that he is used to look into people's looks first, serving as his basis for searching at his next romantic partner.

Despite that, he wants to form genuine connections in the pods, prioritizing deep conversations while also looking for a woman who will understand his sense of humor.

He believes that timing is important in life, and he feels that joining the pod experiment is the right time for him to find the love of his life.

Devin, 29

Devin

Devin is the perennial sports guy among the men of the pods.

As a known sneakerhead, he has his own basketball training business where he mentors kids to become the best version of themselves in the sport.

Devin wants to meet a woman who will support him during the big basketball games of his life.

Outside of his passion for sports, he is also a sous chef, meaning that he can provide delicious meals to his future wife once the game is over.

One of his biggest goals in life is to have children and become a great dad someday. Hopefully, the woman he ends up choosing share the same dream.

Hugo, 30

Hugo

Hugo, 30, loves being spontaneous. He is willing to take last-minute road trips and do amazing things if given the chance.

By joining the pods, he is looking to find a woman who is down-to-earth that also exhibits the same spontaneous vibe as him.

There is one caveat: he also wants someone who can respect his alone time, noting, "I do need some space every now and then."

Joey, 35

Joey

Believe it or not, Joey attended 11 weddings last year. He hopes that the next one will be his after joining the cast of Love Is Blind Season 8.

He wants to form a relationship with a woman who is family-oriented and empathetic toward others.

Joey admits that everyone is saying that he gives off "Golden Retriever vibes," but he is ready to showcase who he really is and engage in genuine and deep conversations with the women in the pods.

Mason, 33

Mason

Mason has been thriving as a cinematographer. Embracing his creative career has led him to sacrifice the romantic aspect of his life.

By joining the pod experiment, he wants to change things up by prioritizing to look for a potential life partner.

He wants to find someone who is committed, reliable, and who can act as a calming presence to his hectic life.

Mo, 35

Mo

Mo is done being single. He joins the pod experiment to look and see if he has what it takes to find a genuine connection that can last.

At 35 years old, he works as a property manager who embrace the United States after returning from Senegal before he turned 10 years old. He hopes to find a life partner who is trustworthy and resilient.

Scott, 34

Scott

Scott knows how important family is, especially on what they think about his decisions in life.

Despite his strong connections to his family, the 34-year-old project manager is ready to go with his instincts and his heart when it comes to finding his one true love.

He wants to be engaged with stimulating conversations with an intelligent girl in the pods who can also match his energy since he has an active lifestyle.

Tom, 38

Tom

As a 38-year-old management consultant, Tom is committed to his job and responsibilities, considering he has a good track record.

He hopes to share that same level of commitment to the woman who he will end up choosing in the pods.

While he thinks that the pod dating experiment is unconventional, he is ready to embrace the uniqueness of it if he is lucky enough to find the woman of her dreams in Love Is Blind Season 8.

Couples

Monica & Joey

Monica & Joey

Many are saying that Monica and Joey are a match made in heaven in Love Is Blind Season 8. They are the first couple to get engaged.

The pair forge a strong bond right from their first date, and it easily translates to a genuine connection that leads to an emotional engagement.

The fact that they both hate country music is the cherry on top of their romantic partnership. During their first meeting, Joey did not hesitate to kiss Monica right away, instantly showing how much he loves her upon seeing her.

Sara & Ben

Sara & Ben

From a conversation about cooking steaks in air fryer to honest topics about religion, Sara and Ben have had fruitful and meaningful conversations that eventually translated to a powerful engagement.

Ben outright says that Sara has all the things he loves in a woman. From the moment they started talking, he knew that Sara is the one.

However, Sara has reservations about Ben's faith, but Ben's willingness to allow Sara to teach him about everything she aligns with is already a good sign for things to come.

Lauren & David

Lauren & David

Lauren and David have had a rocky road before eventually agreeing to propose to one another. Lauren was initially hurt by the fact that David still continued his date with Molly after their time in the pods.

However, the pair's chemistry powered through after Lauren made it clear that David is her first choice.

After an honest conversation about their feelings, David realized that letting Lauren go would be a mistake, which is why he decided to move on from Molly and be with Lauren in the end.

Virginia & Devin

Virginia & Devin

Virginia and Devin clearly have chemistry right from the get-go during their genuine conversations. However, Virginia is concerned over the fact that Devin was initially hitting it off with Brittany due to their shared love with sports.

Despite that, the pair eventually bonded over their negative dating experiences and mental health struggles.

After Devin's pod dating experience with Brittany ended, Devin pushed through with a memorable proposal for Virginia, asking her to marry him by offering his grandmother's engagement ring.

Taylor & Daniel

Taylor & Daniel

In Love Is Blind Season 8, Episode 1, Daniel got down on one knee and jokingly asked Taylor to marry him.

That moment appeared to be a sign of things to come since they ended up together after their strong pod connection. Daniel is the perfect answer to Taylor's overthinking ways since his continued reassurance to her helps her keep calm.

They believe that they are meant to be with each other, especially after seeing together for the first time after the proposal. Sparks fly when that happened.

Love Is Blind Season 7 is now streaming on Netflix.

