Viewers are still finding it hard to believe why Stephen would do that to Monica on Love Is Blind Season 7, leading to widespread controversy.

There has been a plethora of drama for fans of Netflix's Love Is Blind to dig into during its latest season, which has been broken up into weekly releases heading to the finale on October 23.

While some couples are destined for marriage on the new season of Love Is Blind, many partners after the pods have fallen apart.

One of the worst breakups was between Monica Davis and Stephen Richardson after he made a major mistake that shattered their built-up trust.

What Did Stephen Do on Love Is Blind?

Initially, Stephen Richardson and Monica Davis seemed like a strong couple, with their relationship based on open communication and mutual vulnerability. In the pods, Stephen admitted to Monica that he had emotionally cheated in the past, which she chose to forgive.

However, their relationship took a dark turn once they left the pods, leading to their eventual breakup after Monica discovered inappropriate sexual texts Stephen had sent to another woman.

The controversy began when Monica uncovered explicit messages Stephen had exchanged with someone else while the couple was living together. The texts, which were found while Stephen was undergoing a sleep test, were described as "devastating" by Monica, who felt betrayed.

Though Stephen admitted to the stupid mistake and tried to reconcile, Monica decided to end their relationship.

The couple's engagement quickly crumbled, with Monica expressing doubts about whether Stephen ever truly loved her or intended to follow through with their wedding. She expressed disappointment that their breakup was not filmed, as she wanted viewers to see the reality of their split.

Stephen's behavior raised red flags from the start, particularly because of his history of cheating, which he disclosed during the show.

While Monica initially felt reassured by his honesty and seemed willing to move past his previous mistakes, the new scandal demonstrated that Stephen had not fully addressed these patterns and was not ready for marriage.

The couple's challenges were also not limited to Stephen's infidelity. Throughout their time together, they faced issues surrounding their differing love languages and expectations, particularly after moving back to Washington, DC.

Monica grew frustrated with Stephen's failure to deliver on promises made in the pods, while Stephen struggled with the pressure to meet her expectations. Their intimacy suffered, and doubts about their future began to surface before the sexual messages came to light.

The scandal served as a turning point for Monica, who had been open to supporting Stephen emotionally and even financially during his hardships. Her commitment to the relationship contrasted starkly with Stephen's actions, leading many fans to rally behind her and criticize Stephen's behavior as selfish and disrespectful.

The incident ultimately highlighted the show's recurring theme that love requires not just honesty, but also consistent efforts to build trust.

Season 7 has faced backlash due to the controversies surrounding cast members like Stephen, leading to frustrated viewers who expect transparency in reality TV.

Episodes 1-11 of Love Is Blind Season 7 are streaming on Netflix.