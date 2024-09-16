Sister Wives Season 19 Cast: Meet the Real People In 2024 Episodes (Photos)

Sister Wives Season 19 chronicles more drama and the unusual family dynamic between Kody Brown and his wives.

The 2024 edition of the Max reality series returns with another season full of unexpected twists as Kody Brown tries to navigate the life of his unconventional family.

Sister Wives Season 19 premiered on Max on September 15.

Every Main Cast Member of Sister Wives Season 19

Kody Brown

Kody Brown

Instagram: @kodywinnbrown

At the center of Sister Wives' narrative is Kody Brown's plural marriage with four wives and his 18 children with them.

Season 19 deals with the fallout of the previous seasons, in which the Brown family is torn apart due to several underlying conflicts. Kody, 55, has to navigate major changes as three of his four wives have already left him.

In the 2024 premiere of Sister Wives, Kody admits that his three failed marriages greatly impacted his current one with Robyn Brown, the only one who stayed with him.

Kody's relationship with his third wife, Christine, ended in November 2021, and he separated from his second wife, Janelle, in December 2022. His first wife, Meri, called it quits a month later in January 2023.

Things become awkward in Episode 1 after an unexpected reunion between Christine, Kody, and Robyn happens since they need to plan a "baby sprinkle" for Kody and Christine's 28-year-old daughter, Mykelti, who is expecting twins.

Robyn Brown

Robyn Brown

Instagram: @robyn_browns_nest

Robyn Brown, Kody's youngest wife, decides to stay with him through thick and thin and failed marriages with his other three partners.

Robyn, though, honestly admits in Season 19, Episode 1 that "it's been tough" for them to live their lives due to the impact of Kody's separation from his three wives.

While she understands that Kody is still reeling from being rejected by his former wives, she says that she is still making an effort to be sure that "he is not sabotaging [their own] relationship:"

"We're probably doing the worst we've ever done in our marriage. It's been tough. It's been tough between us. He doesn't know who to blame, himself or one of the other wives. Kody's feeling a lot of rejection. I think he's kind of looking at me going, 'Are you going to reject me too?' So, I'm on my toes. I'm having to consistently make sure that he is not sabotaging our relationship."

Robyn also has to deal with the feelings of Kody's other wives, most notably Christine, who is vocal about not being friendly with them during Mykelti's baby shower.

Meri Brown

Meri Brown

Instagram: @therealmeribrown

Meri Brown is Kody's first wife, who has been with him for 30 years before calling it quits in 2022.

Before their separation, all Meri ever did was prioritize Kody, and it's quite unfortunate that it ended in Season 18 after she felt that their marriage was purely transactional.

The plural marriage setup also made matters worse, as she felt that Kody no longer prioritized her despite being the first wife.

They have one child together, Leon Brown.

In Season 19's premiere, Meri takes a backseat as her fresh start in Utah becomes her sole focus.

Janelle Brown

Janelle Brown

Instagram: @janellebrown117

Janelle Brown is Kody's second wife, with whom he had a spiritual marriage on January 20, 1993. Their long marriage was filled with ups and downs that ended with their separation in December 2022.

The Season 19 premiere paid tribute to Janelle and Kody's son, Garrison, who passed away on March 5, 2024. It is revealed that Janelle and Kody came together to celebrate Garrison's life with a private funeral last March.

Speaking with People, Janelle shared that Garrison's death managed to renew some of the complicated relationships within the plural marriage, with her saying that the children became closer:

"Especially with the children, Christine's children, Meri's child, my children, have really reinforced relationships and maybe renewed some that were struggling. They've drawn closer and that's been a really wonderful thing to see because once you get to be adults you drift away."

The pair has five children: Maddie (28), Savanah (19), Logan (30), Hunter (27), and Gabriel (22).

Episode 1 revealed that Janelle was invited to Mykelti's baby shower, but she wasn't able to attend.

Christine Brown

Christine Brown

Instagram: @christine_brownsw

Christine Brown, Kody's third wife, married Kody on March 25, 1994, and they were together for 27 years after announcing their separation on November 2, 2021.

Christine is now married to David Wooley, with whom she tied the knot in October 2023.

Christine and Kody's relationship shook up the dynamic of the plural marriage setup, which had ramifications for the rest of the group.

In Season 19's premiere, Christine oversees the preparations and the eventual execution of her Vegas-style baby shower for her daughter, Mykelti.

While she admits that it is awkward that Kody and Robyn are present during the celebration, Christine says she will not be friendly with them.

David Woolley

David Woolley

Instagram: @david_woolley

David Woolley is Christine Brown's new husband after her split from Kody. He owns a construction company named David Wooley Drywall, which he established in 2004.

In an interview with People, Kody admits that he is happy to see Christine fall in love with David, noting that "it's been a real relief:"

"Christine falls in love. And I got to tell you, it's been a real relief because I literally watch the show now and hope it's more about Christine and David than about the rest of us, because they're falling in love, and it's cute."

Speaking with People in a separate interview in October 2023, Christine pointed out that she won the lottery with David, describing him as "outstanding:"

"He's just outstanding. I just feel like I won a gold mine, major. I won the lottery with him."

Mykelti Padron

Mykelti Padron

Instagram: @mykeltip

Mykelti Padron is Christine and Kody's daughter. She is married to Tony Padron and is expected to give birth to twins.

During Season 19's filming, the 28-year-old soon-to-be mother was on good terms with Kody and Robyn, but a recent development has led fans to believe that the once harmonious relationship is now in shambles.

As per Collider, Mykelti's comment from her Patreon revealed that her bond with Robyn had been severed after something that happened during Garrison's funeral:

“We try very hard to say what we can while respecting our families and relationships. We don’t lie. To give you some insights. It’s true we have always been super-supportive of Robyn. Yes, lately it may seem as if that has changed. There are things that happened during the recent funeral that are the reasons for that."

Tony Padron

Tony Padron

Instagram: @tonychessnut

Tony Padron is Mykelti's loving husband, and he is excited about being a father to twins. Tony's weight loss journey and his marriage to Mykelti were chronicled on and off-screen in 2023.

In a live chat session on the Sister Wives' YouTube channel in July 2024, Tony revealed that they are excited to move to North Carolina after receiving an exciting job offer from one of the biggest chess construction centers in the United States:

“Basically for my chess career, it was huge. It was a huge offer…and Mykelti has always wanted to live somewhere more green….it was a huge opportunity and a chance to live the dream, basically."

Sister Wives Season 19 is streaming on Max.