Wedding bells were ringing in the latest episode of Sister Wives Season 19.

The hit TLC (and Max) reality show follows a polygamist family with a husband named Kody Brown and his multiple wives.

While the show started with Kody and his wives living together, there has been drama within the Sister Wives family, which has seen several of his wives move out and dissolve their marriages.

Logan Brown's Sister Wives Wedding

Sister Wives Season 19, Episode 3 highlighted a mysterious wedding, leaving some to wonder who got married.

Throughout the latest episode, a wedding is mentioned, but it is left ambiguous who the person getting married actually is.

Most of the discussion occurs between several of Kody Brown's ex-wives, telling the audience (and each other) they were invited to the celebration.

Kody also receives an invitation but is unsure whether he wants to go. He is concerned that he will run into his ex-wives at the ceremony and is not sure he is quite up for that.

Despite Kody's concerns, his wife, Robyn, insists the pair go. At the ceremony, this reluctance from the reality TV star causes him to not acknowledge any past affiliation with his exes in attendance.

The wedding was for one of Kody and his ex-wife, Janelle Brown's, kids, Logan.

Logan, who is 30 at the time of Season 19, is finally tying the knot with long-time girlfriend Michelle and hopes the day will be cordial amongst his complicated family - especially his mom and dad.

Kody and Janelle have been separated since December 2022 and share five kids.

Since their parting ways, the pair have not always been on the same page but have been forced to come together at various points throughout the series.

One of these flashpoints came off-camera earlier this year when Sister Wives honored their late son, Garrison, who took his own life in March 2024.

While Janelle and Sister Wives mainstays, like Kody's wife Robyn, seem to be on good terms, she and Kody still have yet to reconcile from their split fully.

It is surprising that Kody was invited to the wedding at all. Logan's wedding comes at a time when three of four of Kody's wives have walked out, and his relationship with his many children is fractured, to say the least.

That is why Robyn saw it as so important to make an appearance at the event. Despite any tension within the Brown family tree, Logan and Michelle were gracious enough to offer Kody and Robyn an invite.

Read more about the Sister Wives Season 19 cast, and catch new episodes on TLC every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.