Is Sister Wives Cancelled? New Rumors Explained

Certain corners of the Sister Wives fandom are convinced the series will be canceled after the ongoing Season 19.

The hit TLC drama, which follows the life of a polygamist family led by Kody Brown, is in the middle of its nineteenth season. While things look a little different than they once did, with several of Brown's wives leaving him, the Brown clan remains the core focus of the reality series.

Season 19 of Sister Wives has been full of drama, celebration, and even a wedding, yet no official word on a potential Season 20 has been made public.

The Sister Wives Cancellation Rumors

Sister Wives

A viral Facebook post has some thinking Sister Wives is about to be cancelled.

The post appeared on several Facebook groups devoted to the hit TLC series over the past few weeks. It sports a convincing image of the cast with the word "Cancelled" splayed across it and a caption saying the show would end after the ongoing Season 19.

There has been no official word from TLC or the Sister Wives team that the long-running series has gotten the axe, but some indicators potentially point to an incoming cancellation.

In a recent episode of the series, Tony (the husband of Tony Brown's daughter Mykelti) revealed that one of the series' titular wives, Janelle Brown, moved to North Carolina.

One reason the series has lasted so long is that, despite the Brown family falling apart at points and several of Kody Brown's wives leaving him to live lives outside the world of polygamy, they have all remained in the same location: Flagstaff, Arizona.

While Janelle's move may not signal the end of the show, her absence from Flagstaff could impact her presence in Sister Wives and any potential decision on Season 20.

The series has maintained a similar feeling and the same cast across its 19 seasons, but that is not to say it has all been sunshine and rainbows.

In 2022, one of Kody Brown's sons, Garrison Brown, took his own life, rocking the Brown family to its core. This was not enough to end the series, but the death of Garrison, compounded by the continued drama amongst the family, could mount to an eventual cancellation.

While speaking on The Sarah Fraser Show, Sister Wives cast member Meri Brown pondered the ending of the series, saying, "It is not something that is going to go forever:"

"It is hard to say. Is it getting bigger? Is it on the downhill? I mean we have been going for so long. It is not something that is going to go forever. It is just not. No show ever goes forever. But you cannot predict it either. I do not think that we ever would have thought that we would have gone this long, and we have. People like the drama."

Of course, Brown was diplomatic in her choice of words, never outright confirming any cancellation, but she may be right. No series can go forever, and Sister Wives' time may be coming; however, at least publicly, that is not the case.

Sister Wives Season 19 continues with new episodes every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Read more about the cast of Sister Wives Season 19 here.