Is Christine Still Married? Sister Wives Star Talks Divorce In Season 19 Premiere

After being married to Sister Wives star Kody Brown for several years, Christine Brown addressed her divorce from the Brown family patriarch as a part of Season 19.

Christine and Kody Brown have been just one small part of the family at the heart of TLC's Sister Wives since its debut back in 2010 (read more about the Brown family here).

The reality series follows Kody, his multiple wives, and 16 children as audiences get a peak behind the curtain at what it is like to be a polygamist family in America.

Christine and Kody's Sister Wives Divorce Explained

Some fans were confused to see that Christine Brown had seemingly split from Siter Wives star Kody Brown sometime between the end of last season and the Season 19 premiere.

Christine (with whom Kody Brown has six children), split from her longtime husband back in November 2021. Seeing as Season 19 started filming in late 2022, this was the first batch of episodes for the hit reality where the two were no longer married.

In the Season 19 premiere, Kody Brown admitted he and Christine had "moved on," confirming the pair had called it quits.

Christine Brown, now 55 years old, revealed in February 2023 that she was in a relationship with someone else, a man named David Woolley (via Instagram).

In the couple's first public post together, she wrote, "I finally found the love of my life," calling Woolley, "wonderful and kind, [and] incredible with my children:"

"I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this."

The two would then get engaged several months later in April 2023, and then, as revealed by another social media post, got married in October of the same year.

Christine took on the Woolley last name, completely detaching herself from the Sister Wives family. She is now known as Christine Brown Woolley, and still appears in the TLC reality series, but not nearly to the extent that she once did.

Reflecting on her time with Kody Brown, Brown Woolley recently shared on Instagram, alluding to the fact that her time as a part of the Brown clan was some of the "hardest moments in [her] life:"

"Sometimes, I wish it was as simple as clicking our heels three times. If only leaving behind the hardest moments in life were that easy. But here’s what I know: Even in the toughest situations, there’s always hope. You have the power to create your own joyful ending, no matter how impossible it may seem right now. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it. Keep believing, keep moving forward—because brighter days are waiting for you on the other side."

On the fallout of her divorce, Brown Woolley told fans during the Season 19 premiere that her ex-husband "thinks that I've pitted his kids against him," but "it's just not true:"

"I hear Kody grumble about... he thinks that I've pitted his kids against him. And it's just not true. I'm gonna do everything that I can to have them have a good relationship with him."

She continued, addressing that despite her and Kody no longer being married, she is still going to be a part of the Brown family's lives, remarking that "in the end, just Kody and Robyn and being in their space is just gonna happen sometimes:"

"Well, I mean, in the end, just Kody and Robyn and being in their space is just gonna happen sometimes... And this is just what it is. We're just going to be in the same space."

Sister Wives Season 19 is now streaming on Max.