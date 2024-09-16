What Happened to Garrison Brown from Sister Wives? Tribute Explained

Fans wonder who Garrison Brown is and what happened to him after a tribute featuring his name appeared at the end of the latest episode of Sister Wives.

The hit reality series, which has been running on TLC since 2010, has become a staple in many TV watchers' lives. It documents the life and times of a polygamist family known as the Browns.

It centers on Kody Brown, his four wives, and 18 children as they navigate life, from living in Utah to Nevada to their current home of Flagstaff, Arizona. Season 19 debuted on September 15 and is set to run for 18 episodes.

What Happened to Garrison Brown from Sister Wives?

Garrison Brown

The Season 19 premiere of Sister Wives featured a touching tribute amongst its credits honoring Garrison Brown.

Robert "Garrison" Brown was one of Kody and Janelle Brown's kids who tragically passed away at the age of 25.

The tribute read, "This season of Sister Wives began filming in late 2022. On March 5, 2024, Kody and Janelle's son Garrison passed away:"

"This season of 'Sister Wives' began filming in late 2022. On March 5, 2024, Kody and Janelle's son Garrison passed away. He was greatly loved and will be deeply missed."

Production on this season of the TLC reality series started long before Garrison's passing, so he is present in this latest batch of episodes, albeit in the typical capacity he has been in recent seasons.

Garrison Brown and several of Janelle and Koby Brown's children remain estranged from the family and are only tangentially featured in the series.

It was announced publicly on March 6, 2024 that Brown had passed away. His family took to Instagram to pay tribute to the 25-year-old, saying, "Our beloved brother/son passed late last night. We appreciate all the love and support:"

"Our beloved brother/son passed late last night. We appreciate all the love and support from all those who have given it. We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space throught this time."

According to police on the scene, Brown had taken his own life in his Arizona home, and there were no signs of foul play involved (via NBC).

This news was quickly followed by a statement from TLC, with the network saying that it was "devastated to hear of the tragic loss:"

"We are devastated to hear of the tragic loss of Garrison Brown. We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Brown family at this difficult time."

It has been reported that Brown sent several of his family members concerning messages in the days before his death, which prompted his siblings to check on him, only to find he had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound (per Los Angeles Times).

In an interview with People, Brown's father, Kody, told the outlet that the only regret he has with his late son was that he wished he had "[taken] advantage of the time:"

"The only regret is just, take advantage of the time. I want to go out to dinner again. I want to sit down. I want to have a beer. I want [Garrison] to try and make me laugh because he was that way. The only regret is just, gosh, I would just do that more often."

The Direct sends its heartfelt condolences to Garrison Brown's family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Sister Wives fandom during this difficult time.

Sister Wives Season 19 continues with new episodes every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.