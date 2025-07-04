She-Hulk Season 2's Perfect Replacement Show Will Release This Year (Confirmed)

Marvel fans eager for more legal antics and superhero satire may not have to wait for She-Hulk Season 2 to get their fix. A newly confirmed Disney+ series set to release later this year is shaping up to be the ideal substitute, blending humor and meta-commentary in a way that echoes She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While Season 2 of She-Hulk hasn't been officially greenlit, this upcoming show could fill the void left by Jennifer Walters' absence in the MCU's streaming lineup.

With She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 2 looking increasingly unlikely, Marvel fans may have already found the perfect replacement. Wonder Man, the final MCU series set to release in 2025, is shaping up to deliver many of the same elements that made She-Hulk such a standout. The show stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, a superpowered actor navigating the bizarre world of Hollywood.

Marvel Studios

Set in Los Angeles and filled with satire, humor, and in-universe media commentary, Wonder Man is expected to carry on She-Hulk's legacy of meta storytelling and comedic tone.

Like She-Hulk, Wonder Man will also play with the concept of fame in a superhero world. It features the return of Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, another actor-turned-icon in the MCU, and is rumored to include multiple Marvel cameos. The series will air under the Spotlight banner, joining Echo, allowing new viewers to jump in without needing deep MCU knowledge.

Marvel Studios

While Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk is expected to return in a significant role in Avengers: Doomsday, Wonder Man hopefully will offer a fresh and fitting substitute for fans missing the genre-bending style of her solo series.

Despite its nonexistent future, She-Hulk Season 1 received generally favorable reviews from critics, praising Maslany's performance and the show's fresh comedic tone within the MCU. While some critics felt the series struggled to fully commit to its legal sitcom format or balance its multiple storylines, with some CGI effects distracting some viewers. The show also performed well in terms of viewership, ranking among the most in-demand new series during its debut and becoming one of Disney+'s top-streamed originals in 2022.

She-Hulk's Future: What's Next?

Marvel

She-Hulk could make her return in Avengers: Doomsday. One theory explains that Jen could be the legal expert Captain America turns to amid a brewing trademark conflict between his New Avengers and the government-backed team introduced in Thunderbolts*. While the legal battle may not play out on screen, it could establish a preexisting connection that brings She-Hulk into the fold as both a legal ally and a superpowered teammate.

Even though there is reported optimism about Maslany returning to the MCU, her name didn't appear in the initial Doomsday cast reveal, putting some of this speculation in doubt. Marvel Studios is going through significant changes, especially on the television side, putting second seasons of not only She-Hulk but Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and others like Ms. Marvel in serious doubt.