Will She-Hulk Return In a Marvel Movie? MCU Star Shares Honest Answer

Tatiana Maslany, the woman who brought She-Hulk to life in the MCU, addressed whether or not her hero will be showing up in any upcoming movies.

The hulked-out lawyer first made her MCU debut last year in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The nine-episode legal comedy was an interesting change of pace for Marvel Studios, even if it didn't hit the spot for everyone.

While the show concluded back in October of last year, there's still been no word on when the series might return. In other words, fans don't know when they'll next see Jennifer Walters.

Tatiana Maslany Talks About Cinematic Appearances

In a new interview with Gold Derby on YouTube, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany commented on the possibility of showing up in an upcoming MCU film as Jennifer Walters.

When asked what Maslany knows about possibly being called in to do a Marvel Studios movie one day, the actress admitted that she "truly [has] no idea:"

"I truly have no idea and I feel like the internet knows more than I do. But I would love to. I'd love to see what... I'd love to put her—as we had so many other actors come to our show and tonally shift their character, put him or her in a totally different scenario, a different universe, which is so fun about the Marvel Universe is that... there's a Multiverse. I don't know if you're aware (laughing), but there is a Multiverse."

She reiterated how she wants to see Jen put into "a situation that is very unlikely," which nearly any movie appearance would probably achieve:

"But it's like, yeah, putting her in a situation that is very unlikely. I think that would be super fun, just because the thing about She-Hulk to me is that she's so out of place and that out of placeness I think has a lot of—it's got legs."

When Might She-Hulk Cross Over to the Movies?

Tatiana Maslany's comment about the MCU Multiverse is a little confusing, as she doesn't seem to be literally talking about the concept directly explored in projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Instead, she seems to be touching on having guest star characters for She-Hulk that are usually a part of something far different in tone. For example, Charlie Cox's Daredevil went from a dark and gritty Netflix series to a light-hearted and more comedic Disney+ show.

As for Tatiana Maslany appearing in a movie, it's only a matter of time.

Her character was previously rumored to appear in Captain America: New World Order, alongside her cousin, Bruce Banner. While those rumors remain unconfirmed, it would make sense given all of the Hulk-related plot elements, such as Tim Blake Nelson's The Leader, General Ross' inevitable Red Hulk transformation, and the return of Betty Ross.

At the very latest, she'll certainly play a part in either Avengers: The Kang Dynasty or Secret Wars.

Honestly, the bigger uncertainty is if her debut series will ever get a second season.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.