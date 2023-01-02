She-Hulk Writer Calls Out Critics of Disney+ Show

She-Hulk comics writer Dan Slott called out critics of the Disney+ show inspired by his work in a tweet on Sunday.

Slott wrote the She-Hulk series in the early 2000s, a run that served as a primary inspiration for the MCU's 2022 series, She Hulk: Attorney at Law, on Disney+. The run introduced characters such as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese and Mallory Book, both of whom appeared on the show.

Additionally, the series put Jennifer Walters in the position of practicing superhuman law, the main focus of the Disney+ show.

Throughout the show's weekly airing of episodes, Slott was its biggest proponent, tweeting his praise after every episode. Similarly, the show demonstrated its own gratitude to Slott by giving him a "Special Thanks" credit in each episode of the first season, as well as a reference and homage in the seventh episode.

Slott Calls Out She-Hulk Critics

Marvel

On his Twitter account, Dan Slott, writer of the She-Hulk comics that inspired the 2022 Disney+ show, called out those critical of said show, particularly those who claimed it "wasn't 'comic book accurate.'"

He reminded critics that he is among the people most familiar with She-Hulk comics - having written many and read most - and that he considers She-Hulk: Attorney at Law "the MOST comic book accurate show in the MCU:"

"Anyone saying the She-Hulk TV show wasn't "comic book accurate"... I'm the guy who has written more issues of SHE-HULK than anyone. I've read every single comic from every She-Hulk run. And I'm saying, for the record, it is the MOST comic book accurate show in the MCU."

He continued, saying that it was okay if you personally did not like the show, but that having that opinion doesn't make the show "bad." If some people enjoyed it, the show did its job.

"Way too many people online don't understand the difference between:

'This was bad.' & 'This was a bad fit for me.' Not everything needs to be for you. There are TONS of things for you. And things that are JUST for you. It's ok for SOME things to be for people who aren't you."

Comic Accuracy Measured by the Writer

Critics of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law who claim the show is not comic accurate no longer have much ground to stand on with that argument, as the person responsible for those very comics has stated the show matches his comics incredibly closely.

But, as Slott says, that doesn't necessarily mean the show is made for everyone. Some people will not enjoy it, as it is not made for everyone's enjoyment. But, enjoyment of a comic book movie and comic accuracy in that comic book movie are not mutually exclusive, as Slott reminds fans.

All episodes of the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law are streaming on Disney+ now, and the omnibus collecting Slott's She-Hulk (2004) #s 1-12, She-Hulk (2005) #s 1-21, and Marvel Westerns: Two-Gun Kid (2006) is available for purchase as of Dec. 6, 2022