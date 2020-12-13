Marvel's She-Hulk Star Shows Support For Daredevil's MCU Appearance

Marvel Studios seized a golden opportunity at the 2020 Disney Investor's Day to tease their biggest year ahead for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige gave the MCU fandom insight on over a dozen projects currently in the works as they revealed new series like Secret Invasion and Armor Wars while giving more depth to projects announced last year.

She-Hulk on Disney+ made its fair share of headlines, even having been revealed last year, mostly thanks to the official news that Bruce Banner is returning as the Hulk and Tim Roth is coming back to play the Abomination after over a dozen years away from the franchise. This all came following the long-awaited confirmation that Tatiana Maslany will lead the way and fill the massive shoes of Jennifer Walters.

Almost forgotten in this slew of breaking news was the report of Charlie Cox reprising his role as Daredevil in the untitled Spider-Man 3, Sony and Marvel's third collaboration which will arrive about a year from now.

After Kevin Feige's teases during the She-Hulk presentation, the show's leading actress made some headlines of her own thanks to some recent social media activity.

NEWS

Via her personal Instagram account, She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany celebrated the official announcement for her casting in the Disney+ series. The Jennifer Walters actress shared this post along with the caption: "💚💚💚It’s offishulk!!!! 💚💚💚 Beyond excited to be Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk for @disneyplus @marvelstudios !!!!!!!!!!":

Along with her own post, Maslany liked a separate Instagram picture depicting She-Hulk alongside Matt Murdock, who was recently reported to be returning in Spider-Man 3. That picture can be seen below:

WHAT THIS MEANS

Kevin Feige only teased that "you never know what Marvel characters are going to pop up from episode to episode," which could very well be a tease for a team-up between Daredevil and She-Hulk in this new series. With so many past MCU characters confirmed to return in Spider-Man 3, and with Marvel Studios clearly exploring the opportunity for more of these appearances to happen, fans clearly have a reason to be giddy thinking of Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters using their expertise with the law together on screen.

As for Maslany herself, this news confirms she was already taking on the full responsibilities of a newly-hired Marvel star by keeping this news a secret until now. Her casting was reported nearly three months ago, but when asked about it in October, she denied any knowledge of this news whatsoever. Commendations to her for committing fully to the Marvel way, and now she has the chance to fully embrace her new on-screen green persona as production ramps up to its start.

She-Hulk will begin shooting in early 2021, and it is rumored to release on Disney+ sometime in 2022.