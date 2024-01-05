She-Hulk Season 2: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Over a year after She-Hulk: Attorney at Law debuted, MCU fans wonder whether the Disney+ series will ever receive a Season 2.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law first debuted on August 18, 2022 and introduced lawyer Jennifer Walters who gains Hulk powers from her cousin, Bruce Banner, and struggles to juggle her personal and professional life with her new green, superpowered persona.

Following its meta, wall-breaking finale that stunned fans, here's everything to know about whether further episodes are coming for the Tatiana Maslany-led show.

Is Marvel Studios Planning a She-Hulk Season 2?

Marvel Studios

At the moment, Marvel Studios has yet to announce a Season 2 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

However, there have been several unsubstantiated rumors of a second season being developed and claims that plans have been scrapped.

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro and Jennifer Walters' Tatiana Maslany have addressed the show's Season 2 chances, but Maslany's answers were somewhat discouraging.

In an interview with Extra shared via Screen Rant, the She-Hulk star confessed she "hasn't heard anything" but feels robot KEVIN's lack of interest may be indicative of Marvel Studio President Kevin Feige's:

“I mean, I don’t think so, yet. Kevin in the scene seems to be very dismissive of this idea, so, if we’re basing this off of the real Kevin, it doesn’t seem likely. But he was also, I think, just trying to get rid of Jen, because she was asking too many questions... I don’t know. If I could be coy, and have some little secret, I would do that. But, I really don’t. I don’t know anything.”

As for Kat Coiro, she was less pessimistic about She-Hulk's Season 2 odds but steered clear of a definitive answer, saying:

“I will let Kevin Feige answer that question. For now, we have done a season and it’s coming out sometime this year. And we’ll go from there.”

Still, there has been potential evidence of Marvel's intentions for a Season 2.

After Kevin Feige teased certain MCU Disney+ shows were "being built with multiple seasons in mind," series writer Cody Ziglar posted She-Hulk wrap gifts on Instagram that included the subtitle of "Season One," suggesting plans for a Season 2.

However, Kevin Feige also told The Hollywood Reporter that 2022 Disney+ stars, such as Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk, would appear on the big screen following their Disney+ runs.

What To Expect in a She-Hulk Season 2

In examining reports, rumors, and interviews about She-Hulk Season 2, it appears that Marvel left the option open for a Season 2 while planning to bring the titular character to the big screen.

In fact, in discussing She-Hulk's "out of placeness," Maslany had expressed hopes that Jennifer Walters would be put in "a situation that is very unlikely" and which the Multiverse could provide.

While that could still happen in Secret Wars, it's important to note that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's reception was mixed at best. And Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga plans have been completely upended in the wake of Disney CEO Bob Iger's return, the 2023 Hollywood strikes, and Kang star Jonathan Majors being fired.

However, Marvel's new plans could include a second season of Attorney at Law amidst retooling and delays to build on the show's pre-existing connections.

For instance, Season 2 could further explore the reveal of Hulk's son, Skaar, Wong's Emil Blonksy prison break, and Jennifer and Daredevil's relationship.

After all, Hulk and Daredevil have a confirmed future in the MCU thanks to Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America: Brave New World, and new She-Hulk storytelling could lay the groundwork for those projects.

In addition, Kat Coiro has discussed She-Hulk's "infinite possibilities" and potential for "organic" cameos to The Direct's own Pamela Gores:

“I mean, what’s so exciting to me is you have this premise of superhuman law firm that kind of lends itself to infinite possibilities. You could literally have any character who has ever existed in the MCU or who will ever exist pass through these doors, and it wouldn’t feel like a gratuitous cameo. It would feel completely organic. So I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what they can do with this moving forward.”

For now, the jury is out on whether She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will receive a Season 2. But given the changes Marvel Studios is making to its future slate, the possibility remains - and may now be even greater - for new She-Hulk episodes.

Season 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming now on Disney+.