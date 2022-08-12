She-Hulk Director Reveals ‘Exciting’ Season 2 Prospects (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios is fast approaching its final full Disney+ series of Phase 4 in Tatiana Maslany's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, finally giving the MCU its second Hulk-centric project after 2008's The Incredible Hulk. But with Marvel fans always looking ahead to the future, questions are already being asked about whether the series will continue into a second season after Season 1 ends in October.

Thus far, the only live-action MCU series that has been renewed for a Season 2 thus far is Tom Hiddleston's Loki, although She-Hulk's prospects look fairly good as well. This started with evidence that came more than a year ago, as merchandise given to the cast and crew was labeled with "Season One," implying that multiple seasons are already in the works.

Earlier in 2022, director Kat Coiro also addressed the possibility of She-Hulk moving into Season 2, noting that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was in charge of making the final call on that. Now, thanks to a new exclusive interview with The Direct, Coiro once again revisited the chances of Season 2 becoming a reality should Feige make the call to push the story forward.

She-Hulk Director Looks at Season 2 Possibilities

Marvel

Speaking with The Direct's Pamela Gores, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law director Kat Coiro looked at what could happen with the show should it be renewed for a second season on Disney+.

We asked what Coiro would do differently if she got the chance to revisit Jennifer Walters' story, to which she mentioned how the "exciting... premise of superhuman law" opens up "infinite possibilities" for any MCU character to appear in a potential Season 2:

Gores: “Is there anything you know that you would want to do differently if you got the chance to expand on Jen’s story again in a potential Season 2?” Coiro: “I mean, what’s so exciting to me is you have this premise of superhuman law firm that kind of lends itself to infinite possibilities. You could literally have any character who has ever existed in the MCU or who will ever exist pass through these doors, and it wouldn’t feel like a gratuitous cameo. It would feel completely organic. So I think the sky’s the limit in terms of what they can do with this moving forward.”

Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2?

She-Hulk's first season is already delivering fans a thrilling group of MCU supporting characters, bringing back Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/Abomination and even including Benedict Wong's Wong from the Doctor Strange movies. This also comes on top of Charlie Cox's first time suiting up as Daredevil under Marvel Studios, which already has fans ecstatic about what the Man Without Fear can do in the MCU.

The marketing for She-Hulk has often promoted the series as a legal comedy mixed with a "case-of-the-week" vibe, opening the door to just about any character in the MCU to potentially play a role from one episode to another. This is especially the case with Jennifer Walters specializing in superhuman law, allowing her to be the voice for the franchise's biggest names should they get into trouble.

Whether She-Hulk is renewed for Season 2 is still a mystery, but considering how often the cast and crew have discussed it, the possibility can't be left off the table.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will begin streaming on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18.