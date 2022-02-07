Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2? Marvel Director Responds

She-Hulk is set to introduce a brand new hero into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, marking the debut of Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters. The upcoming series is part of the franchise's small screen slate on Disney+, as it follows the origin story of Walters as she transitions into a full-fledged superhero. Maslany will be joined by MCU veterans Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky, better known as Abomination.

While the Marvel show has no release date yet, one of the leading questions from fans is the possibility of seeing a second season for She-Hulk. This comes after Moon Knight lead star Oscar Isaac confirmed that his Marvel show is a "limited series," meaning that it will only have a single season run on Disney+.

So far, Loki and What If...? are the only series that received Season 2 renewals under the MCU banner. The topic of whether or not shows like Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk will get the same treatment has intensified as Marvel's streaming branch continues on Disney+ in 2022.

Now, the She-Hulk director has addressed the subject in a new interview.

She-Hulk Season 2? Marvel Director Responds

She-Hulk director Kat Coiro sat down with The Wrap to talk about the upcoming MCU series starring Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo.

The Marvel director first addressed the question of whether She-Hulk will have a second season similar to Tom Hiddleston's Loki. Coiro played coy about the matter, saying that Marvel Studios president "Kevin Feige" is the only one who can answer the question:

“I will let Kevin Feige answer that question. For now, we have done a season and it’s coming out sometime this year. And we’ll go from there.”

Coiro then discussed the process of being involved with She-Hulk:

“I never choose a project based on genre. And I actually don’t think very much about [the] genre, I think about character. And I think about the emotional lives of the characters and, you know, can I bring something? Can I bring a mix of humor and heart to this? Because that is what I love to watch. And it’s what I love to work with."

Coiro also confirmed that She-Hulk would lean towards the "more comedic world" while also assuring that it will still have a Marvel imprint:

"And so when I stepped into, you know, the Marvel playground — the cool thing about Marvel is that it is an ever-evolving universe and you have straight dramas, and you have very comedic films, and we are in that world where we’re definitely playing with a more comedic world, but it also is still part of Marvel land.”

Lastly, Coiro opened up about her approach to She-Hulk, pointing out that she "really focused on the characters and performance" while finding the right balance between humor and its grounded nature:

“I would say that I do what I always do, which is really focused on the characters and performance and finding the humor but also grounding it in reality.”

She-Hulk Season 2 or Big Screen Debut?

Kat Coiro's latest comments suggest that it could be a spoiler if she reveals whether She-Hulk will be renewed for a second season or not.

It's possible that the Marvel series' ending will be a cliffhanger, thus allowing the show to continue its story for another Disney+ run. On the flip side, She-Hulk could simply serve as the character's launchpad for her big-screen debut, setting up a potential theatrical project alongside other Marvel heroes.

Still, previous evidence showed that She-Hulk would receive a Season 2 renewal. Official crew merch from the series mentioned "Season One," indicating that a second installment is in the cards.

Meanwhile, Coiro's remarks about She-Hulk leaning toward the "more comedic world" are consistent with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige's description of the series and the rumors attached to the series. Feige previously described She-Hulk as a "half-hour legal comedy," pointing out that it is a genre that the studio has never done before. The Direct also reported that the show would feature many instances of Jennifer Walters breaking the fourth wall as she does in the comics.

The director's dedication to focus more on the characters should serve as a good sign for She-Hulk's stellar cast as it opens up many opportunities for them to shine. Overall, She-Hulk is shaping up to be an exciting new entry for the MCU.

She-Hulk is expected to stream on Disney+ sometime in 2022.