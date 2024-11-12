Sister Wives' Coyote Pass: What Happened to Flagstaff Property, Explained

As the Brown family possibly moves across the country, fans ask questions about Sister Wives' Coyote Pass Flagstaff property.

The TLC reality series, which (in its original form) follows a polygamist family known as the Browns, has seen some big changes in recent years.

When the show started, it saw its central star, Kody Brown, married to four women. That, however, changed as three of the four titular wives sought divorce from Kody.

Because of these shifting family dynamics, recent episodes of Season 19 have seen Kody and the family possibly leaving their Flagstaff, Arizona property known as Coyote Pass.

Who Owns Coyote Pass Now?

Sister Wives

The Cotoye Pass, Flagstaff property has been a key part of Sister Wives for many years.

Since the Brown family moved from Las Vegas midway through Season 13, the polygamist sect has lived on the Flagstaff property, located in central Arizona.

However, recent episodes of the series have hinted this could change. Season 19 saw one of Kody Brown's ex-wives, Meri, announce she is going to be moving back to Utah, leaving the family behind in Arizona, and starting over outside of her former plural marriage (via Soap Central).

Because of this, some complications emerged surrounding the Coyote Pass property, potentially sending the Browns packing to find somewhere else to live.

Sister Wives

Kody Brown and his four wives (even though he is only technically married to one now) all co-own the Coyote Pass land. The last has been split into four quarters (one for each wife), with Kody owning a piece of each and the wives only owning parts of certain quarters.

As seen in Season 19, the Brown family has experienced some financial hardship, and a 75-day deadline has been set for the remaining payments on the property. Otherwise, the bank will be forced to foreclose on the land.

Seeing as Meri has announced she is leaving the property and only owns part of one-quarter of the land, her appearances on the show have mostly been centered around worries that she may end up with nothing if Kody is forced to sell the land.

Is Coyote Pass Paid Off by the Browns & Kody?

While Sister Wives has yet to reveal the fate of the Coyote Pass Flagstaff property, a few things have happened outside the series that could hint at the direction of the on-screen story.

According to a June 2023 story from The U.S. Sun, Brown and his ex-wife, Janelle, paid off the property, settling an outstanding balance of $340,000 on the land. They also paid off another parcel under Kody's current wife, Robyn, totaling $140,000.

This means that, according to the Fidelity National Title Agency, the land had been fully paid, potentially hinting at where the next few episodes of the Sister Wives series will be headed in Season 19.

The most recent update on the property came this past August when it was reported that Kody and his wife, Robyn, had listed the land for sale for $1.65 million (via In Touch).

It is unclear where Kody and Robyn will be living once the property sells, but if a renewal were to come down the line, it will surely be covered in the next season of Sister Wives.

Read more about the Season 19 cast of Sister Wives here.

Sister Wives Season 19 is streaming on Max.