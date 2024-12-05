Here's Why the Sister Wives Left Las Vegas

Throughout the series, the cast of Sister Wives has moved several times across the U.S., most prominently leaving Las Vegas, Nevada for Flagstaff, Arizona.

The hit TLC reality series follows the lives of a polygamist family known as the Browns, putting viewers in the center of a familial structure they may not be familiar with.

While the family has moved several times throughout the show's 19-season run (which is rumored to be coming to an end soon), Kody Brown, his multiple wives (mostly now ex-wives), and children have all lived on the same property, first in Utah, then Nevada, and finally Arizona — where they reside now.

Why Did Sister Wives Leave Las Vegas?

Sister Wives

One of the biggest twists in Sister Wives history came in 2018 when the show's central polygamist family, the Browns, packed up and moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona.

This move can be seen during Season 13, as the family makes the trip southeast, moving from one American city to another.

The exact reason for the move was not specified, but some speculated on why the family made the change since then.

At the time, the Brown family wrote in a statement (via People), "We’ve loved making our home and memories here in Las Vegas" but are excited for "the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff:"

"As much as we’ve loved making our home and memories here in Las Vegas, we are excited to embark on a new adventure in Flagstaff, Arizona! We are looking forward to cooler temperatures, the mountain air, scenic views, and the slower lifestyle of Flagstaff."

In an episode of the series, Kody Brown let his true feelings about Sin City fly, telling his wives he "does not find [it] to be a wonderful place to live," to which his wives retorted that they might not find a more open-minded place to call home (via YouTube).

One of Kody's wives, Christine, also voiced concerns about continuing to live in Nevada. She told her daughter Aspyn in a 2019 episode of the series we was "done with [the] state:"

"I am personally done with this state. It is a vibe of the city that I do not care for. I do not think it is really safe for the kids. For me, and certainly for the other adults, we were never going to land in Vegas. We were always going to move. It was not ever going to be a destination."

While looking for that small-town feel may have been the public-facing reason for the move, some believe that is not the real motivation behind the change.

Some think the move could have resulted from the balloon mortgage on the family's Las Vegas property. A balloon mortgage is a form of real estate financing that allows the buyer to start making lower initial payments before eventually being asked to pay the remaining balance in a lump sum.

As finances have always been a struggle for the Brown family (as evidenced by the ongoing conflict over their current Flagstaff residence), the threat of their Las Vegas balloon mortgage could have been the reason for the move across state lines.

Kody Brown previously admitted to pressuring his wives and family to leave Las Vegas but, again, would not provide any specific motivation for doing so (via Screen Rant).

At the time of the move, he told the Sister Wives crew during an in-episode confessional that he needs to "lead" the family, and sometimes "that may go against [his] wives' desires."

Kody and his ex-wife Chistine's daughter, Gwendolyn Brown, provided context for fans on her Patreon in November 2022.

In a Q&A with fans of the series, Brown remarked, "I feel like the choice for Flagstaff was very much college related," referring to her brother, Dayton, having been accepted to Northern Arizona University at the time of the move (via All About The Tea):

Q: "Did the family really move to Flagstaff to escape balloon payments on the mortgages or for Dayton to attend college? Those are the two most speculated reasons.” A: "So the main reason I was told was that the market was kind of increasing, and it would be a good time to sell the houses and still make a profit from them. But I feel like the choice for Flagstaff was very much college-related. Yes."

Sister Wives Season 19 continues on TLC, and new episodes are released every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET.