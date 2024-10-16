Married at First Sight is back for its 2024 Season 18, featuring a whole new cast of couples who tie the knot without ever having met each other.

Taking cues from series like Love Is Blind (which is in its seventh season), the Lifetime reality series follows several couples who are paired up by relationship experts and behavioral psychologists and forced to marry upon first meeting.

It then tracks the lives of these hopeless romantics as they go on their honeymoon and spend eight weeks married before deciding whether to continue their lives together or divorce on the spot.

Meet the Couples of Married at First Sight Season 18

Karla & Juan

Married at First Sight

Juan is 36 and works as a sales executive. The process of Married at First Sight is something that he has had his eye on for a while, as he is often taken at face value by his good looks. He believes the series will allow him to find love without the added baggage of physical appearance.

Juan is paired up with Karla (33), who is set on finding love and putting the stress of past relationships behind her. She is from Chicago, Illinois and works as a hairstylist in the city, even owning her own hairdressing business. After years of dating, Karla is ready to settle down.

Camille & Thomas

Married at First Sight

Camille (32) comes into Married at First Sight ready to commit. She has spent the last few years establishing her career, working for the Black-owned beauty start-up Curlmix, and putting her romantic life on the back burner. She is a longtime fan of the Lifetime series and is excited about the process of meeting her ideal mate.

Thomas, 42, is the oldest member of the Season 18 cast. Heralding from Chicago, Thomas is a banker who has had enough of first dates and one-night stands. He comes into Married at First Sight having ended his last relationship of nine years because he could not commit.

Madison & Allen

Married at First Sight

Madison originally called the American Rockies home but now lives it up in the Windy City. At 29, Madison has not had the best of luck in the dating scene, last being in a relationship over two years ago. She works as a software consultant and is excited about the practicality of the Lifetime series.

Allen, a 35-year-old financial systems manager, is paired with Madison. He has always been committed and thinks he will thrive in Married at First Sight thanks to his passion and willingness to be vulnerable in all his relationships.

David & Michelle

Married at First Sight

David walks into the Married at First Sight spotlight, ready to find the love of his life. David (35) spends his days working as a social worker and foreman. Regarding his love life, he is inspired by his parents, who have been together for decades and feel perfect for one another.

Michelle is matched as David's wife. Michelle is 38 years old and is an executive assistant. After some time on the dating scene, Michelle wants to get on with settling down and potentially starting a family with her perfect match.

Emem & Ikechi

Married at First Sight

Like several of her cast mates, Emem (34) is done with dating. She spent the last few years finding herself and building a solid career as a nurse practitioner and is now finally ready to tie the knot and get on with her life. Willing to try anything, the idea of Married at First Sight excited Emem when she first heard about it.

Ikechi's journey with Married at First Sight goes back years. The 41-year-old college counselor and author first met the experts from the series in 2020 while trying to get on Season 13 of the hit series. Having moved to Chicago, he is finally being given the chance at everlasting love.

Married at First Sight Season 18 continues on Lifetime with new episodes every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.